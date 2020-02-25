In Gretna, Ty’Nasia Witcher scored a game-high 23 points and Gretna took advantage of its 50 trips to the free-throw line to defeat Patrick County 57-53 in the Region 2C quarterfinals.
The No. 2 seeded Hawks (18-5) shot 27 of 50 from the charity stripe.
Witcher added five steals for Gretna. Makeyla Mease finished with 18 points, seven steals and four assists, and Madison Walker added five points and eight rebounds.
Sierra Hubbard scored 18 points for the Cougars (14-11).
Chatham 68, Alleghany 39
In Chatham, Nysheia Miller scored 24 points and Charity Wilson added 22 as the No. 4 seeded Cavaliers downed the Mountaineers in the Region 2C quarterfinals.
Quanadra Tunstall also scored 15 points for Chatham.
Maggie Rooklin led No. 5 seed Alleghany with 11 points in the loss.
