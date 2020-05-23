Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

LIVE STREAM WORSHIP SERVICE

Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday through at least June 7. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Clarence Hairston Jr. as pastor, will hold a live conference at 9:45 a.m. Sunday with morning message at 11 a.m. Prayer and Bible study will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Dial in by calling (774) 220-4000 with the conference ID 6082009.

FOOD & CLOTHING MINISTRY

Union Hall Baptist Church, 6861 Strawberry Road, across from Union Hall Baptist Church, will hold a food and clothing ministry from 9 a.m. to noon June 6. For information, call (434) 724-4354 or (434) 250-8964.

PARKING LOT SERVICE

New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, will hold a parking lot church service at 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Gerald Franklin preaching.

