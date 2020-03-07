Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
SPRING SUNDAY SCHOOL UNION OF DANVILLE & VICINITY
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}High Street Baptist Church, {/strong}630 High St., will hold Sunday School Union of Danville & Vicinity 2020 Christian Education Institute at 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday with the Rev. William Churchill Randolph as adult teacher and the Rev. Antonio Logan as youth teacher. The theme is “Back to Basics: Discipleship, Evangelism and Stewardship.”
ANNIVERSARIES
Laurel Grove Baptist Church, Sutherlin, will celebrate anniversary of its deacons at 3 p.m. Sunday at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Tony Scott and Zion Grove Baptist Church family of Clover as guests.
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Ringgold, will celebrate the 11th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Anthony R. Pass, first lady Rhonda Pass and family at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Maurice Ferrell and the Vance Street Missionary Baptist Church family will be guests.
Christian Life Church, 206 Bell Drive, will celebrate the eighth pastoral anniversary of the Rev. LaShawnda Reynolds and the Rev. Dominick Reynolds with a pre-anniversary celebration at 7 p.m. Friday featuring the Rev. Michael Ferrell, of Greater Triumph Baptist Church. An anniversary celebration will be at 11 a.m. March 15 featuring the Rev. Robin Owens, of Smith Chapel Baptist Church, and at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Jonathan King, of Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church.
ORDINATION SERVICE
Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church will hold ordination service for deacon-elects at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Larry Covington, pastor of Ebenezer United Church of Christ, will render the ordination message accompanied by his choir and church family.
REVIVALS
St. Matthews Baptist Church will hold spring revival services at 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday with the Rev. Marion Glass, of Guildfield Baptist Church, on Monday; the Rev. Bruce Featherston, of Silver Creek Baptist Church, on Tuesday; and the Rev. Clarence Hairston, of Bennett Memorial Baptist Church, on Wednesday.
New Mine Creek Church, 1525 Malmaison Road, Blairs, will hold spring revival at 7 p.m. Tuesday with guests the Rev. Jonathon King, choir and members of Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church; at 7 p.m. March 17 with guests the Rev. Marion Glass, choir and members of Guildfield Baptist Church in Dry Fork; and at 7 p.m. March 24 with guests the Rev. Anthony Pass, choir and members of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Ringgold.
The Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hosts revival services March 15-19 beginning at 6 p.m March 15 and 7 p.m. March 16-19 with guest preacher the Rev. Edward L. Pope, of White Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Dry Fork. Area choirs have been invited to sign each night.
GUEST PREACHERS
Sunny Level Baptist Church, 485 Milton Highway, Ringgold, will have the Rev. William Slade, associate minister of Hackberry Baptist Church, Sutherlin, as guest preacher for the 11:30 a.m. service Sunday.
Callands Missionary Baptist Church will have guest speaker the Rev. Donald Mayo, of Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church of Java, as guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service Sunday.
SHOW FOR ALL SEASONS
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Trinity United Methodist Church{/strong}, 409 Arnett Blvd., will present a fundraiser dinner and show “A Show for All Seasons” on March 21. Tickets are $15 and $7 for children 10 and under. Tickets may be reserved at the church by calling the church office at (434) 793-4196 or by calling Frances Sides at (434) 489-8528. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Menu is baked spaghetti, salad, bread, beverage and dessert.
GOSPEL TRUTH CONFERENCE
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Trinity Lighthouse Community Church, {/strong}209 Main St., Staunton Plaza, Hurt, will have Andrew Womack, founder of Charis Bible College in Colorado Springs, and special guest Jeremy Pearsons showing DVDs of the Washington, D.C., Gospel Truth Conference at 6 p.m. March 20. Ministry will be available and refreshments will be served.
500 YOUTH-N-BLACK MOVEMENT
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}A.L.F. Outreach Ministries {/strong}will hold its 17th annual 500 Youth-N-Black Movement on Thursday-March 14 convening at The Remnant Church of Power, 601 Berryman Ave. At 6 p.m. Thursday, there will be a youth/young adult panel discussion “I Ain’t Crazy, I Just Have Issues” featuring various area youth leaders. Service will begin at 7 p.m. and guest speaker will be elder Marissa Farrow, of Greater Allen Cathedral in Jamaica, New York. At 7 p.m. Friday, doors open at 6 p.m. with the Youth-N-Black concert. Tickets for the concert are $30 in advance for reserved seating and $20 for general admission. Group tickets are available for 12 or more people at $15 per person and will be on sale Sunday. Friday night is the only night a ticket is required. All other services are free-will offerings.
