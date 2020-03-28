Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

SERVICES CANCELED

New Esphesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, has canceled all on-site services until further notice.

Cherrystone Baptist Association trustee program scheduled for Sunday has been canceled. Churches and people who had planned to make donations are encouraged to do so by contacting a trustee, by mailing to the center or bringing it to the center from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday.

Halifax County Ushers & Vicinity appreciation program scheduled for April 18 has been postponed until a later date.

Sunnyside Ministers, Deacons & Lay members union breakfast scheduled for today has been postponed until further notice.

Tags

Load comments