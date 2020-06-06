Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
LIVE STREAM WORSHIP SERVICE
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Ascension Lutheran Church{/strong} will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at {a style=”font-size: 1.17em;” href=”http://www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville” target=”_blank”}www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville{/a}.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY{/span}
Union Hall Baptist Church, 6861 Strawberry Road, across from Union Hall Baptist Church, will hold a food and clothing ministry from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. For information, call (434) 724-4354 or (434) 250-8964.
PARKING LOT SERVICE
Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 220 Vandola Church Road in Danville will have drive-in service for June in the church parking lot at noon. This Sunday will feature Holy Communion during the service.
