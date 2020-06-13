Danville church calendar for Saturday, June 13

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
LIVE STREAM WORSHIP SERVICE
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Ascension Lutheran Church{/strong} will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at {a style=”font-size: 1.17em;” href=”http://www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville” target=”_blank”}www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville{/a}.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY{/span}
Union Hall Baptist Church, 6861 Strawberry Road, across from Union Hall Baptist Church, will hold a food and clothing ministry from 9 a.m. to noon July 4. For information, call (434) 724-4354 or (434) 250-8964.
PARKING LOT SERVICE
Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 220 Vandola Church Road in Danville will have drive-in service during June in the church parking lot at noon.
FREE COMMUNITY HOT DOG LUNCH
Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will have a free community hot dog lunch being handed out in their parking lot from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 27.
LIVE CONFERENCE
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold a live conference on Sunday with Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., morning communion at 11 a.m.; Wednesday service at 6 p.m. for prayer and Bible study. Conference number is (774) 220-4000, ID number is 6082009.
OUTDOOR SERVICE
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold an outdoor service on 9:30 a.m. June 21 and Wednesday prayer and Bible Study at 6 p.m.