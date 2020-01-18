Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

ANNIVERSARY/FOUNDERS DAY

The Kingdom Worship Center, 118 Exchange St., suite G, will celebrate its eighth church anniversary and founder’s day at 10 a.m. Sunday with guest preacher the Rev. Charles Jacobs, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Lunch will be served after the service.

BEAN SUPPER FUNDRAISER

The men’s ministry of Schoolfield Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1380 West Main St., will hold a bean supper fundraiser from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7. The cost is for $6.

FOOD & CLOTHING MINISTRY

The Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, across from Union Hall Baptist Church, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 with food and clothing. For information, call (434) 724-4354 or (434) 250-8964.

GUEST PREACHER

Sunny Level Baptist Church, 485 Milton Highway, Ringgold, will have the Rev. Anthony J. Noble, associate minister of Oak Grove Baptist Church, in Blairs, as guest preacher for the 11:30 a.m. service Sunday.

The deacons ministry of Staunton Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold service at 4 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Charlie Dews, of Green Spring Baptist Church, in Brookneal as guest preacher.

PASTOR & FIRST LADY DAY CELEBRATION

God’s Blessing Center Church family will celebrate the anniversary of Elder Stephen Falden and first lady Deloris Falden at 4 p.m. Jan. 25 at Macedonia AME Church Fellowship Hall in Milton, North Carolina.

