FAMILY & FRIENDS DAY

Union Street Missionary Baptist Church will observe Family & Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. Dress down.

ANNIVERSARY

Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church male ensemble will celebrate its sixth anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

DEACON/ TRUSTEES SERVICE

Fairview Baptist Church, 3853 Zion Road, Gretna, will hold a deacon and trustee service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Sinclair Hall and First Baptist Church family as guests.

GUEST PREACHER

Sunny Level Baptist Church, 485 Milton Highway, Ringgold, will have the Rev. Jerry Rudd, associate minister of Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church in Sutherlin, as guest preacher for the 11:30 a.m. service Sunday.

MUSICAL PROGRAM

Mount Nebo Baptist Church, 2081 Deerview Road, Gretna, will host a musical program at 3 p.m. Sunday. Sponsored by The Anointed Brothers in Christ, guests will include The Blessed Four, of Burlington, North Carolina; The Pettiford Brothers, of Durham, North Carolina; The Tucker Family, of Gretna; and The Silver Stars of Blanche, North Carolina.

