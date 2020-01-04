Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
PRAYER BREAKFAST
New Mine Creek Church, 1525 Malmaison Road, Blairs, will hold its annual prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. today with the Rev. Rufus Fuller and the members of East New Hope Missionary Baptist Church as guests.
GUEST PREACHER
Sunny Level Baptist Church, 485 Milton Highway, Ringgold, will have the Rev. Jennifer Valentine, associate minister of Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church in Sutherlin, as guest preacher for the 11:30 a.m. service Sunday.
MEETING CANCELLED
The Ushers Union of Danville & Vicinity is cancelled for January.
