FREE COMMUNITY STEW/BAKE SALE
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2041 Kentuck Road, will hold a free community stew from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 8. Pre-order and take home a quart for $6 by calling (434) 793-9368, (434) 793-7717 or (434) 203-0617. The United Methodist Women will hold a bake sale with proceeds to go toward the scholarship fund.
BLACK HISTORY PROGRAMS
Zion Grove Baptist Church, 1007 Zion Grove Trail, Clover, will hold a black history program at 3 p.m. Sunday with guests the Rev. Michael Bethel and For God So Loved the World Ministries church family.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will hold a black history observance each Tuesday in February with “Sup and Learn Series” at 6 p.m. Tuesday with Howard G. Adams.
GUEST
Senior pastor Apostle Waddell Bulter, of Exousia Outpour International Deliverance Ministries at 785 Edmonds St., will be guest at the House of Prayer and Faith Ministry for the 3 p.m. service Sunday.
SERVICE TIMES FOR NEW CHURCH
Exousia Outpour International Deliverance Ministries, 785 Edmonds St., with senior pastor Apostle Waddell Butler, will hold Sunday worship services at noon; Wednesday service at noon for noon day prayer; Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and intercessory prayer at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
WISDOM WALK FUNDRAISER
The scholarship ministry of New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, will conduct a Wisdom Walk fundraiser beginning at 9 a.m. today in the church parking lot. The purpose is to combine exercise with meditation on the scriptures, reflecting on the blessings of last year and faithful planning for 2020. Certificates and goodie bags will be given to all participants. All donations will be used for scholarships.
ANNIVERSARIES
Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church, Sutherlin, will celebrate its 70th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Feb. 9 with the Rev. Walter Tinsley, pastor of White Rock Baptist Church in Danville, as the anniversary messenger.
Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, will celebrate the 16th anniversary of the Rev. Robert L. Millner with service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Marlon Glass, pastor of Guildfield Baptist Church of Dry Fork. as guest minister, accompanied by his church family. Lunch will be served in the lower fellowship hall at 1:30 p.m. The Rev. William Lovelace, associate minister of Mount Freeman, will be the 11 a.m. speaker.
FOUR CHAPLAINS SERVICE
American Legion Post 325 will hold the Four Chaplains Service at 11 a.m. Sunday at Whitmell United Methodist Church, 121 Sunset Drive. All veterans, their families and guests are invited to hear the inspiring true story of the four chaplains who gave more than their lives to save others during a disaster at sea during WWII.
GUEST SPEAKERS
Kirby Wright, CEO and owner of Negril Inc., will be the black history speaker during the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service at Bethel Baptist Church, 6620 Old Richmond Road.
Minister La’Kiesha Wilson, associate minister of Bennett Memorial Baptist Church, will be guest speaker at Sunny Level Baptist Church, 485 Milton Highway, Ringgold, for the 11:30 a.m. service Sunday.
BCG OF VIRGINIA
Area E Men & Women Executive Session will meet at Cherrystone Center, Ringgold, at 9 a.m. Feb. 8.
