EDUCATIONAL SAFETY PROGRAM
River Oak Church, 120 Riveroak Blvd., will hold an educational safety program from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 concerning suspicious activity recognition and reporting for houses of worship. The Danville Police Department has partnered with the Virginia State Police to provide this program with presenter Virginia State Police First Sgt. Austin White.
30 MINUTE BIBLE SERVICE
St. Mark Pentecostal Holiness Church, U.S. 58, will go through the Bible from Genesis to Revelation in a 30-minute service on Wednesday.
AFRICAN-AMERICAN BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION
The Women’s Ministry of Union Street Missionary Baptist Church will hold an African American Black History Celebration at 3 p.m. on Sunday featuring storyteller Fred Motley, Sister Pat Hall and the Afro Caribbean Dancers.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH PROGRAMS
Fairview Baptist Church, 3853 Zion Road, Gretna, pastor’s aide will sponsor a Black History Month service at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Callands Missionary Baptist Church, 1097 Strawberry Road, Chatham, will hold Black History Month service at 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Alfred Younger, of Antioch Baptist Church, as guest speaker.
The Women’s Ministry of Cherrystone Baptist Association will hold its Black History Month program at 3 p.m. Feb. 22 at Cherrystone Center in Ringgold.
Oak Grove Baptist Church’s music ministry will present its Black History Month program at 3 p.m. Sunday entitled “From Every Village and Every Hamlet.” The Rev. Roderick Fitz will speak about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. He will be accompanied by his choir and congregation of Shady Grove Baptist Church of Providence, North Carolina. Other clergy persons are asked to come dressed in their favorite robes and participate in the opening procession. A part of the program is a selection of songs of the civil rights movement era sung by Traci Fitz-Scales, Ted Fitz Jr., Candice Thompson-Young, Crystal Deshazor-Plunkett and Michelle Ferrell-Saunders.
Right Touch Christian Church and Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church are teaming up for a Black History Month program at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Right Touch Christian Church, 513 Worsham St.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church , 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will hold Black History Observance Sup and Learn Lecture Series at 6 p.m. Tuesday with Morris Lockhart speaking.
HERITAGE DAY
Jesus Team Ministries, 500 Arnett Blvd., will host a Heritage Day Celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday with guest speaker the Rev. Larry Daye and New Sandy Creek family.
GUEST SPEAKER
Sunny Level Baptist Church, 485 Milton Highway, Ringgold, will have evangelist Carolyn Richmond, associate minister of High Street Baptist Church, Milton, North Carolina, as guest preacher for the 11:30 a.m. service on Sunday.
SPECIAL SERVICE
Staunton Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold a service for staff and cabinet members at 4 p.m. Sunday with guest preacher the Rev. Preston D. Medley, of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Alton.
FREE MOVIE AND POPCORN
Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 W. Main St., will host the 1977 comedy “Oh God!” at 7 p.m. Friday featuring George Burns in the title role of God, with John Denver playing the skeptical human who hears God’s voice. Popcorn and movie are free.
DRAMA MINISTRY TO MEET
The drama ministry of Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church meets at 11 a.m. Feb. 22. Contact Jo Ann Dodson for additional information at (434) 432-0007.
