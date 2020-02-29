Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
ANNIVERSARIES
Redemption Center Church, 705 Patton St., will celebrate its anniversary at 3 p.m. March 8 with guest speaker, the Rev. Ernest Coppage, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church. Meal will be served from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
The Usher Board of Fairview Baptist Church, 3853 Zion Road, Gretna, will celebrate its anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with Shockoe male ensemble as guests.
New Sandy Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 12120 Old Richmond Road, Keeling, will honor the first anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Larry D. Daye, at 11 a.m. Sunday with elder Derick Eggleston, of Reach Out Tabernacle, Martinsville. Bishop John A. Campbell Jr., of Bethel United Way of the Cross, will be guest speaker for the 3 p.m. service accompanied by his church family. Lunch will be served following the morning service.
St. Matthews Baptist Church will celebrate the eighth anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Donald Smith, at 3 p.m. The Rev. Robert Divens and Tarpleys Chapel Baptist Church will be guests. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m.
New Design Missionary Baptist Church, Axton, will celebrate the eight pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Tony Dillard and first lady Casandra Dillard on March 8 with lunch served following morning service. The 11 a.m. service will have the Rev. Thomas Divens, associate minister of High Street Baptist Church in Martinsville, as guest. The 3 p.m. guests will be the Rev. William Wilson and Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church family of Eden, North Carolina.
New Design Missionary Baptist Church, Axton, will celebrate its ushers anniversary at 3 p.m. March 15 with guests the Rev. Reginald Carter and Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church family.
FELLOWSHIP CONFERENCE
Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Church Laymen will host its annual fellowship conference from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 14 at Cherrystone Education and Recreation Center, 19115 U.S. 29, Chatham. A country-style buffet breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. followed by a session on church security led by Corey Webb, owner/ operator of Complete Security & Tactical Consultant. Following the session, the Rev. Ronnie Walker, pastor of Riceville Missionary Baptist Church in Java, will bring the message, accompanied by the Riceville Missionary Baptist Church choir. Admission is free, but a donation of $8 for adults; $4 for children younger than 12 is requested to help cover meal cost. Call (347) 678-4183 or (434) 228-3804 by March 10 and give the number of persons planning to attend.
SPRING CONFERENCE
Greater United Church, 924 North Main St., will hold its spring conference Tuesday through Friday with different speakers nightly. Day classes will begin at 10 a.m. and night services will begin at 7:30 p.m.
SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER
Schoolfield Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1380 West Main St., will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser sponsored by women’s ministries from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 20. The cost is $8. Menu includes spaghetti, salad, bread, tea/water, dessert. For tickets, call (434) 250-1871.
USHERS UNION OF DANVILLE & VICINITY TO MEET
The Ushers Union of Danville & Vicinity will meet at Christian Life Church on Monday with repast at 6 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m.
GUEST PREACHER
Sunny Level Baptist Church, 485 Milton Highway in Ringgold, will have the Rev. Gaynell White, associate minister of Hackberry Baptist Church in Sutherlin, as guest preacher for the 11:30 a.m. service Sunday.
WOMEN’S DAY
St. Paul A.M. E. Church will celebrate Women’s Day at 3:30 p.m. March 8 with guest preacher, the Rev. Anita Davis, associate pastor of Mount Zion A.M.E. Church in Greensboro, North Carolina, joined with the Mount Zion gospel choir, ushers and congregation. The theme is “HAT” (Hardworking Admirable Trailblazers) of honor. They will be honoring several local women and appreciating their hard work.
Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1588 Shady Grove Road in Providence, North Carolina, will hold Women’s Day at 2 p.m. Sunday with guest the Rev. Angel Lea, of the High Street Missionary Baptist Church in Milton, North Carolina, accompanied by choir, ushers and church family.
MEN’S MINISTRY PRAYER BREAKFAST
The men’s ministroy of Guildfield Missionary Baptist Church, 8657 Franklin Turnpike in Dry Fork, will hold a prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. March 7 with guest speaker deacon Donald Crews, of New Arbor Baptist Church in South Boston.
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Mountain Grove Missionary Baptist Church will hold a birthday celebration at 2:30 p.m. March 8 with the Rev. Delano Medley and Ebenezer Baptist Church family as guests.
