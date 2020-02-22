Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
LENTEN SEASON
Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 West Main St., will mark the beginning of the Lenten season during an Ash Wednesday liturgy at noon Wednesday. The service of Holy Communion begins the 40-day season of reflection and preparation for Easter.
CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, (across from Union Hall Baptist Church) will be open from 9 a.m. to noon March 7 with food and clothing of all types. For information, call (434) 724-4354 or (434) 250-8964.
GUEST PREACHER
Sunny Level Baptist Church, 485 Milton Highway, Ringgold, will have the Rev. Andrew Conley, pastor of Full Armor Christian Ministry in Fredericksburg as guest preacher for the 11:30 a.m. service Sunday.
BLACK HISTORY BEAN SUPPER
St. James Baptist Church, 536 Cleveland St., will sponsor a Black History Bean Supper at 4 p.m. today with invited guests the Rev. Curtis Strader and White Rock Mountain Hill Church family.
ANNIVERSARY
Christian United Baptist Church, 2014 Carter St., will celebrate its sixth anniversary Sunday with the Rev. Cecil Bridgeforth Sr., choirs, ushers and church family. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m.
BLACK HISTORY SERVICE
Mount Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church, 220 Vandola Church Road, will host its Black History Service at 3 p.m. Sunday with guest the Rev. Thurman O. Echols Jr. and the Parkway Summit Choir of Martinsville. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m.
BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION
Callands Missionary Baptist Church, 1097 Strawberry Road, Chatham, will celebrate Black History Month during the 11 a.m. worship service with the Rev. Alfred Younger, of Antioch Baptist Church as guest speaker. “The Journey of the River,” a black history celebration and traditional old-fashioned soul food buffet, will be held at 2:30 p.m. following service. Attendees are invited to dress in old-fashioned or African attire and gather in the fellowship hall.
North New Hope Baptist Church will celebrate black history with old-fashioned or African dress and a presentation by deacon Franklin Scott during the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. An old-fashioned meal will be served in the Willard D. Smith fellowship hall following morning worship.
FAMILY & FRIENDS DAY
Concord Baptist Church will hold Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Andy Hargrove delivering the message. Dinner will be served between morning and afternoon service.
EDUCATIONAL SAFETY PROGRAM
River Oak Church, 120 Riveroak Blvd., will hold an educational safety program from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday concerning suspicious activity recognition and reporting for houses of worship. The Danville Police Department has partnered with the Virginia State Police to provide this program with presenter 1st Sgt. Austin White, of the Virginia State Police.
30 MINUTE BIBLE SERVICE
St. Mark Pentecostal Holiness Church, U.S. 58, will go through the Bible from Genesis to Revelation in a 30 minute service Wednesday.
BLACK HISTORY OBSERVANCE
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will hold a Sup and Lecture Series at 6 p.m. Tuesday with Angela Brice-Smith speaking.
DEACON/DEACONESS/ OLD FASHION DAY
Greater Brandon Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Alton, will celebrate Deacon, Deaconess, Old Fashioned Day at 11 a.m. Sunday.
