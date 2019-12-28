Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
NEW YEAR’S EVE CHURCH CELEBRATION
Ringgold Baptist Church will hold a New Year’s Eve church celebration from 8 to midnight Tuesday. There will be activities for all ages.
COMBINED WATCH NIGHT SERVICE
Mount Freeman, Saint Matthews, Silver Creek, Guildfield, Mount Lebanon and Hopel Chapel Baptist churches will hold a combined watch night service at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road. The Rev. James Pettus, pastor of Hopel Chapel Baptist Church, will be the guest minister.
Vance Street & Loyal Baptist Church will hold a watch night service at 10 p.m. Tuesday at Vance Street Church with the Revs. Maurice A. Ferrell and Emmett Young III preaching.
GUEST PREACHER
The Rev. LaKeisha Wilson, associate minister of Bennett Memorial Baptist Church, will be guest preacher for the 11:30 a.m. Sunday service at Sunny Level Baptist Church, 485 Milton Highway, Ringgold.
