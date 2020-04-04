Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

DRIVE-IN SERVICE

» College Park Baptist Church, 1104 South Main St., will host a drive-in service at 9 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

SERVICES CANCELED

» Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church has canceled all services until April 12.

» Trinity Baptist Church, 339 South Main St., will continue to suspend worship services until the end of April.

» Green Rock-Gethsemane Pentecostal Faith Church in Chatham has canceled the Family and Friends Day scheduled for Sunday.

