Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
DRIVE-IN SERVICE
» College Park Baptist Church, 1104 South Main St., will host a drive-in service at 9 a.m. on Easter Sunday.
SERVICES CANCELED
» Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church has canceled all services until April 12.
» Trinity Baptist Church, 339 South Main St., will continue to suspend worship services until the end of April.
» Green Rock-Gethsemane Pentecostal Faith Church in Chatham has canceled the Family and Friends Day scheduled for Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.