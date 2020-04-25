Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

DRIVE IN SERVICE

Woodlawn Baptist Church, 2500 Westover Drive, will hold an 11 a.m. drive-in worship service on Sunday with a message by Bobby Shields.

CONFERENCE CALL SERVICE

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Clarence Hairston Jr. as pastor will have a live conference service available by calling (774) 220-4000 with conference code 6082009 at 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.Sunday and Wednesday prayer and Bible Study at 6 p.m.

