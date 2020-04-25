Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
DRIVE IN SERVICE
Woodlawn Baptist Church, 2500 Westover Drive, will hold an 11 a.m. drive-in worship service on Sunday with a message by Bobby Shields.
CONFERENCE CALL SERVICE
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Clarence Hairston Jr. as pastor will have a live conference service available by calling (774) 220-4000 with conference code 6082009 at 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.Sunday and Wednesday prayer and Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.