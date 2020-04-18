Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold an Inspirational Message at 11 a.m. Sunday through a conference call. The number is (774) 220-4000 and , conference ID is 6082009. Wednesday night Bible Study will be at 6 p.m. with live conference number of (774) 220-4000, conference ID number is 6082009.
FOOD AND CLOTHING
MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church’s Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, across from Union Hall Baptist Church, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon May 2. For more information, call (434) 724-4354 or (434) 250-8964.
