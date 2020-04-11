Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
CELEBRATION OF THE GOSPEL LIVE conference
The Rev. Clarence Hairston Jr. and Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Celebration of the Gospel live conference at 11 a.m. Sunday. The dial in number is (744) 220-4000 and conference ID is 6082009
LIVESTREAM SERVICE
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship Easter Day from its sanctuary at 10 a.m. This live, interactive celebration is accessible through Zoom. Ascension’s Facebook page has details at www.facebook.com/ascension lutherandanville.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT BIBLE STUDY
The Rev. Clarence Hairston Jr. and Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The dial-in number is (744) 220-4000 and conference ID is 6082009.
CELEBRATION SERVICE
Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 220 Vandola Church Road, will have a Resurrection Sunday Celebration service at 10 a.m. Sunday in the church parking lot’s drive-in service.
DRIVE-IN/ONLINE SERVICE
Brush Arbor Baptist Church, 1643 Blair Loop Road, will have an Easter Sunday drive-in service at 11 a.m. Online service also will be available at brush arborbaptist.org.
