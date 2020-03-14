Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
INTERNATIONAL RAINBOW TEA
The Willing Workers Club of the Union Street Missionary Baptist Church, will have an International Rainbow Tea at 3 p.m. Sunday with Psalms 108 rendering the music. International foods and colors of the rainbow will be displayed.
GUEST PREACHER
Sunny Level Baptist Church, 485 Milton Highway, Ringgold, will have the Rev. Zelia Hickson, associate minister of Vance Street Missionary Baptist Church in Danville, as the guest preacher for the 11:30 a.m. Sunday service.
MORTGAGE BURNING CELEBRATION
White Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 9012 Melon Road in Sutherlin, along with the Rev. Hayward Jennings Sr., will hold a Mortgage Burning Celebration at 3 p.m. March 29 with guest speaker the Rev. Maurice Ferrell, pastor of Vance Street Baptist Church, choir, ushers and church family. As of Dec. 31, the church is debt free.
FIRST LADY CELEBRATION
East New Hope Missionary Baptist Church family will celebrate first lady Sylvia Fuller at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
MEN AND WOMEN’S DAY SERVICE
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church will hold its Men and Women’s Day Service at 3 p.m. Sunday with guest speakers the Rev. Julius and Angela Richmond accompanied by the Voices of Cain choir of Hillsborough, North Carolina.
SPRING INSTITUTE
The Spring Institute of Cherrystone Baptist Association will be held Tuesday through Thursday at the Cherrystone Center, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
ANNIVERSARIES
Laurel Grove Baptist Church, Sutherlin, will celebrate the anniversary of its male chorus at 2 p.m. Sunday. Various groups are invited.
Christian Life Church, 206 Bell Drive, will celebrate the eighth pastoral anniversary of the Rev. LaShawnda Reynolds and the Rev. Dominick Reynolds at 11 a.m. Sunday featuring the Rev. Robin Owens, of Smith Chapel Baptist Church, and at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Jonathan King, of Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church.
Trinity Baptist Church, 399 South Main St., usher’s ministry will celebrate its anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday with guest the Rev. Debbie E. Garner, pastor of Elba Missionary Baptist Church, Gretna, along with choir and congregation.
Fairview Baptist Church, 3853 Zion Road, Gretna, will celebrate the 14th anniversary of its pastory Sunday with the Rev. Arnold Bullock delivering the 11 a.m. message. Bishop John Campbell, of Bethel Way of the Cross Church, will be the guest for the 2:30 p.m. service.
The usher and nurses unit of Macedonia Baptist Church will celebrate its anniversary at 2:30 p.m. March 22 with guest speaker the Rev. Frederick Anderson and his church family from Mount Airy Baptist Church in Gretna.
MEN’S DAY CELEBRATION
The men’s ministry of Calvary Baptist Church, 218 Holbrook St., will observe its Men’s Day Celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday with theme “Men Praying, Witnessing and Working Together” with guest the Rev. Gerald Brown, pastor of Allen Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Prospect, North Carolina, accompanied by his choir, ushers and congregation.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY
God’s Blessing Center Church, 8305 N.C. 62, Milton, North Carolina, will hold Family and Friends Day at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with guest speaker Bishop Estella Falden, from St. John One Accord. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m.
YOUNG ADULT MINISTRY DAY
Greater Brandon Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Alton, will celebrate Young Adult Ministry Day at 11 a.m. Sunday.
