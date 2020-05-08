Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
LIVE STREAM WORSHIP SERVICE
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. through at least June 7. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Clarence Hairston Jr. as pastor, will hold a live conference at 9:45 a.m. Sunday with morning message at 11 a.m. Prayer and Bible study will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Dial in by calling (774) 220-4000 with the conference ID 6082009.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.