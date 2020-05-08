Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

LIVE STREAM WORSHIP SERVICE

Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. through at least June 7. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Clarence Hairston Jr. as pastor, will hold a live conference at 9:45 a.m. Sunday with morning message at 11 a.m. Prayer and Bible study will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Dial in by calling (774) 220-4000 with the conference ID 6082009.

