ANNIVERSARY

The men’s ministry of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Ringgold, will celebrate its anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Jackie Stamps and Peaceful Tabernacle Church will be guests.

AREA E-MEN’S MINISTRY TO MEET

Area E-Men’s Ministry of the Baptist General Convention of Virginia will hold its quarterly meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association Center, 5551 Tom Fork Road, Ringgold. Men from the churches in the Bluestone Harmony, The Banister Missionary Baptist, The Cherrystone Missionary and the Sunnyside Missionary Baptist Associations are encouraged to attend.

GUEST PREACHER

Sunny Level Baptist Church, 485 Milton Highway, Ringgold, will have the Rev. Angela Harrison, associate minister of Vance Street Baptist Church, Danville, as guest preacher for the 11:30 a.m. service Sunday.

MINISTER’S DAY

Greater Brandon Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Alton, will celebrate minister’s day at 11 a.m. Sunday.

