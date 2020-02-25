Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page and entertainment items are published on Thursday’s Scene page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 26
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club program has been cancelled for today.
WHAT IS HOME HEALTH: Bright Leaf Place Senior Living, 432 Hermitage Drive, will present a program on home health by Emma Elliott, Stephanie Davis, Betty Chockley and Theresa Soloman from Commonwealth At Home from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. RSVPs are required by calling (434) 791-3180 or emailing bleventon@enlivant.com
FRIDAY
Feb. 28
EMPTY BOWLS: A fundraising event for God's Storehouse, Empty Bowls will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at God's Storehouse, 750 Memorial Drive. Empty Bowls serves up a simple meal of soup and bread or crackers as a reminder that many people throughout the region are facing hunger. After a meal, attendees will have an opportunity to choose a ceramic bowl to take home. Local amateur and professional potters provide the bowls. Tickets can be purchased at Karen’s Hallmark, Commonwealth Home Healthcare and God’s Storehouse for $20 per person before event; and $25 per person the week of the event.
SATURDAY
Feb. 29
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY NAACP TO HOLD PLAY: The Pittsylvania County Branch of the NAACP will hold a one-woman play "From Slavery to Freedom" by the Rev. Joan Tarpley Robinson at 2 p.m. in the Beacon Ridge Center, 1148 Union Hall School Road, Chatham. For more information, contact NAACP President Anita Royston at (916) 475-7162.
MONDAY
March 2
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will meet at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 1097.
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER TO MEET: The Danville Master Gardener Association will meet at 7 p.m. at West Main Baptist Church, 450 West Main St. Randee Brown, Danville Parks and Recreation maintenance division director, will present a program on ornamental grasses. Open to public.
WEDNESDAY
March 4
WEDNESDAY CLUB: James Anderson, Josh Lucia, and Matt Doss from Danville’s Smokestack Theatre Company will present excerpts from their upcoming production of “Art,” the award-winning comedy by Yasmina Reza, at The Wednesday Club. The program, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 3:45 p.m. at The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St. in Danville.
THURSDAY
March 5
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY BRANCH NAACP TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County Branch of NAACP meets at 6 p.m. in the Bethel Way Church of Christ, 11560 Mount Cross Road. For more information, contact NAACP President Anita Royston at (916) 475-7162.
FRIDAY
March 6
EVENT FOR VIRGINIA HOMESCHOOLING FAMILIES: Event will be held at RCATT Regional Center for Advanced Technology & Training, 121 Slayton Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m. with speakers Barbara Hancock, 15 year educator ad leader, and keynote speaker Bob Good, 5th Congressional District candidate. Free event.
WEDNESDAY
March 11
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Neighbor Next Door: DHS Tour Guide, Joyce Wilburn, will lead a virtual tour of the streets around the Wednesday Club and tell anecdotes about the houses and their former residents. A trivia contest, Segway demonstration, and prize drawings will follow at The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., free and open to all. 3:45 p.m. on line at www.TheWedClubDanvilleVA.org
TUESDAY
March 17
CATTLE MARKETING MEETING: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will hold a meeting for beef cattle producers at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. If interested in attending, as dinner is provided, RSVP at (434) 432-7770.
WEDNESDAY
March 18
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Award Winning interior designer Melinda Dickey will present “Inspired Design and Connectivity” at 3:45 p.m. March 18. The free event will begin with refreshments at 3:15 p.m. In addition to recently winning the ASID Design in Excellence award in Hospitality for Cotton at Riverside Mill in Danville, Dickey has placed her design stamp on several other well-known Danville locations such as Mucho Taqueria, Crema & Vine, Supply Resources Headquarters and Corporate Apartment, and the historic apartments 500 block Craghead Street. The Wednesday Club is located at 1002 Main St., Danville.
SATURDAY
April 4
BRIDGE TO BRIDGE: Danville/Pittsylvania County Cancer Association will host the Bridge to Bridge Danville. Bike routes begin at 8 a.m. for $30 until March 1, then $35 March 2 until day of race; fun run for kids (10 and under) at 8:45 a.m. for $15; 5K walk and run and 10K run at 9:30 a.m. for $30 until March 1, then $35 March 2 until race day. Registration forms available at Karen's Hallmark Shop, The Trick Tri & Running Store, The YMCA and Danville/Pittsylvania County Cancer Association. For more information or to register and/or volunteer visit bridge2bridgedanville.com. For questions, call Nora McFaddin at (434) 791-3227 or Karen Johnston at (434) 791-3737. All events will begin and end at the Community Market, 629 Craghead St. All proceeds will be used for the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association.
