Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD AREAS OF FOG AND LOW CLOUDS TO REDUCE VISIBILITY ACROSS THE REGION THIS EVENING... IN THE WAKE OF THE EARLIER DAY RAINFALL AND WITH THE REGION BE LOCATED IN AN UNSEASONABLY WARM, MOIST, AIR MASS IN ADVANCE OF AN APPROACHING WINTER COLD FRONT TO OUR WEST, FOG AND LOW CLOUDS HAVE DEVELOPED ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA. VISIBILITIES, ESPECIALLY EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE, HAVE DROPPED INTO THE 1/2 TO 1 MILE RANGE AT SEVERAL LOCATIONS, WITH 2-3 MILE VISIBILITIES COMMON THROUGHOUT MUCH OF THE AREA. THE FOG AND LOW CLOUDS WILL PERSIST ALL EVENING AND INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS FOR A WHILE INTO A COLD FRONT ARRIVES FROM THE WEST LATER TONIGHT. IF YOU PLAN TO BE TRAVELING AROUND THE REGION TONIGHT, ESPECIALLY EAST OF INTERSTATE 77, BE ALERT FOR AREAS OF FOG, DRIZZLE, AND LOW CLOUDS WHICH COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN 1 MILE AT TIMES. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR COMMERCIAL RADIO AND TELEVISION FOR THE LATEST WEATHER INFORMATION. IF CONDITIONS WORSEN, IT MAY BE NECESSARY TO ISSUE A DENSE FOG ADVISORY.