SATURDAY
Jan. 25
RINGGOLD VOLUNTEER FIRE & RESCUE STEW SALE: Ringgold Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 3880 Tom Fork Road, Ringgold, will hold a stew sale beginning at 9 a.m. for $6 per quart. To pre-order, call (434) 822-6989. Pick up by noon.
FREE COMMUNITY HOT DOG LUNCH: Free Community Hot Dog Lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd.
WINTER PLUNGE ZIP LINE: Winter Plunge Zip Line at Dan Daniel Park's skate park from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for ages 8 and up. Cost is $5. Sponsored by Danville Parks and Recreation. Call (434) 799-5150.
MONDAY
Jan. 27
DAN RIVER BLAIRS CIVIC LEAGUE TO MEET: The Dan River Blairs Civic League will meet at 7 p.m. in the Bethel Baptist Church building, 6620 Old Richmond Road.
GOD'S STOREHOUSE ANNUAL MEETING: God's Storehouse, 700 Memorial Drive, will hold its annual meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. All donors, partners and faith community representatives are encouraged to attend
TUESDAY
Jan. 28
DANVILLE REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE TO MEET: The Danville Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. at Mary's Diner.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 29
WEDNESDAY CLUB TO MEET: Dr. William P. Sweezer, a board certified thoracic and vascular surgeon at Sovah Health-Danville, will speak at the Wednesday Club about his specialties. The program will begin at 3:45 p.m., and coffee will be served at 3:15 p.m. at 1002 Main St. in Danville. The program is free and open to the public.
THURSDAY
Jan. 30
COMPOSTING 101: Learn the basics of composting during the cold season so a garden can flourish in the spring. Open all ages. Register by Monday by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150. Held from 6 to 7 p.m. at Ballou Recreation Center, upstairs. Free.
SATURDAY
Feb. 1
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: American Legion Post 325 will hold a stew sale at 135 American Legion Blvd. for $5 per quart, ready at noon. To reserve stew, call (434) 836-5132.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Callands Volunteer Fire and Rescue will hold a stew and bake sale at the fire department. Pre-orders can be made by calling the fire department at (434) 724-6459 and leaving a message with name, quantity and a phone number to be reached. Stew is $6 per quart. Fresh baked goods also will be available. Stew ready for pick up at noon.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Sons of the American Legion Squadron 1097, 17 Fairfield Ave., will hold a Brunswick stew sale at the Post home for $6 per quart with pickup by noon. To reserve, call the post at (434) 793-7531 after 1 p.m.
HOW TO IDENTIFY TREES IN THE WINTER: Hike at Anglers Park and learn tree species by their bark shape, color, size and height. All ages are welcome. Register by Jan. 27 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150. Held at Anglers Park from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Free.
SUNDAY
Feb. 2
HAVEN OF THE DAN RIVER REGION TO HOST SUPER BOWL PARTY: Haven of the Dan River Region will host its fourth Super Bowl party at Ballad Brewing from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Tickets cost $30 and include heavy hors d'oeuvres and one beverage and are available at Eventbrite. There will be door prizes, a raffle and silent auction. All proceeds to to support Haven's emergency shelter and services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. For information, contact (434) 835-4949.
TUESDAY
Feb. 4
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY BRANCH OF NAACP TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County branch of the NAACP will meet at 6 p.m. in the PCCA Senior Center, 508 N. Main St. Chatham. For more information, contact President Anita Royston at (916) 475-7162.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 5
WEDNESDAY CLUB TO MEET: The Wednesday Club will meet at 3:45 p.m. at the Club, 1002 Main St., with a program on healthy eating and living by Jennifer Dietz, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator. Program is free and open to the public.
THURSDAY
Feb. 6
BUILD YOUR OWN BIRD FEEDER: Learn ways to create bird feeders from items found around the house. All ages welcome. Register by Feb. 3 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150. Held at Ballou Recreation Center-Upstairs from 6 to 7 p.m. Free.
FRIDAY
Feb. 7
FUNDRAISER SPAGHETTI DINNER: A fundraiser spaghetti dinner sponsored by Dan River High School baseball will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ringgold Volunteer Fire and Rescue on Tom Fork Road, Ringgold, for $10 per person. Other donations are welcome. Takeouts are available. Snow date will be Feb. 21. For more information or to help, call (434) 250-3349 or 3397.
SATURDAY
Feb. 8
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: The Fishermen's Club of St. John's United Methodist Church, 1452 Stony Mill Road, will hold a Brunswick stew sale for $6 per quart with pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To reserve stew, call (434) 250-9161. If no answer, leave name, number and how many quarts wanted.
KIDS NATURE BINGO: Explore the outdoors and use super sleuth skills to complete a nature bingo card. Children who complete the challenge will win a prize. For kids ages 2 to 12. Register by Feb. 3 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150. Held at Anglers Park from 10 to 11 a.m. Free.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 12
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club at 1002 Main St. will host a "Meet & Greet" with Danville's Police Chief, Scott Booth. The program will begin at 3:45 p.m.; coffee will be served at 3:15. The program is free and open to the public.
FRIDAY
Feb. 21
CAMPFIRE FRIDAY: Warm up the winter evening around the fire drinking hot chocolate, roasting s'mores and telling stories at Anglers Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be provided but participants are asked to bring their own seating. Register by Feb. 14 as spaces will be limited. Call Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150.
SATURDAY
Feb. 22
WINTER WEEKEND ZIP: Winter Weekend Zip at Dan Daniel Park. Register by Feb. 14 to receive discounted winter rate. Call Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150. Held at Skate Park at Dan Daniel Park from noon to 3:30 p.m. Cost of $5.
