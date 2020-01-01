Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page and entertainment items are published on Thursday’s Scene page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
SATURDAY
Jan. 4
DANVILLE DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE REORGANIZATION: The Danville Democratic Committee will hold an assembled caucus beginning at 10 a.m. in the Eastern Room of the Danville Regional Airport, 429 Airport Drive, to elect members. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for registration. The newly elected committee will meet immediately following the adjournment of the caucus to elect officers and conducting other business. For more detailed information, contact Chris Daniel at (434) 250-9615 or at danvilledems@verizon.nt
MONDAY
Jan. 6
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 to meet at 6:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post 1097.
TUESDAY
Jan. 7
NAACP PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY BRANCH TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County Branch of the NAACP will meet at 6 p.m. in the PCCA Senior Center, 508 North Main St., Chatham. For more information, contact President Anita Royston at (916) 475-7162.
FRIDAY
Jan. 10
FRIDAY NIGHT FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Coates Recreation Center, 1725 Westover Drive, hosts a free family night extravaganza from 6 to 8 p.m. with everything from board and card games to trivia and cornhole. For more information, call (434) 799-5150.
SATURDAY
Jan. 11
PINK POWER RELAY FOR LIFE STEW SALE: The Pink Power Relay for Life Team will hold a stew sale at Kentuck Fire Department with pick up time at 11 a.m. at the Kentuck Fire Department or Cane Creek Shopping Center. Cost is $6 per quart. Cash is preferred but if a check make payable to American Cancer Society. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society. To place an order, call (434) 822-8307 by Saturday, Jan. 4.
BRUNSWICK STEW & BAKE SALE: Riverbend Volunteer Fire Department, 1535 Ferry Road (off West Main Street) will hold a Brunswick stew and bake sale, ready at noon with pick up by 3 p.m. at cost of $6.50 per quart. To reserve, call (434) 792-2312 leave name, phone number and number of quarts.
FAMILY AFRO JAZZ: This dance class blends African and jazz dance styles into a fun choreographed piece from 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. at the City Auditorium, fifth floor, 125 Floyd St. Call (434) 799-5150.
ROCK CLIMBING: Coates Recreation Center, 1725 Westover Drive, hosts inside rock climbing for kids from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Children ages 6 to 14 can try easy, medium and hard courses. Register by Jan. 6. For more information, call (434) 799-5150.
TUESDAY
Jan. 14
WINTER WORKOUTS, SUMMER BODIES: A class taught by certified personal trainer Dale Pierce includes intervals of cardio and strength training for a full body workout from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium, fifth floor multipurpose room, 125 Floyd St. Registration is required. Cost is $3 per class. For more information, call (434) 799-5150.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 22
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., invites the public to experience "A Wines of Winter Tasting" presented by Dave Slayon at 3:45 p.m. Coffee will be served at 3:15. After graduating from Dan River High School, Danville native Dave Slayton received a degree in business from Averett University and earned a Master of Business Administration from the College of William and Mary. Following retirement from Verizon Communications, Slayton has worked for Longwood University Small Business Development Center, Eden Jewelry and Vintages by the Dan. His particular interest in wine led him to extend his knowledge by taking numerous courses and becoming a member of the Court of Master Sommeliers. His passion for wine has now extended to conducting Scotch and Bourbon tastings. Slayton is also active in the Kiwanis Club and the German Club. He has served as deacon chairman at First Baptist Church and is a past president of Habitat for Humanity. To quote wine expert, Jessica Alteri, “Wine is just a conversation, waiting to happen.” Programs are free and open to the public. (Participants in the wine tasting must be 21).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.