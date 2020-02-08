Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA... ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT RANDOLPH AFFECTING CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES. DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES. DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY. DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY. MODERATE FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE DAN RIVER FROM DANVILLE TO SOUTH BOSTON. THE DAN RIVER HAS CRESTED AT DANVILLE AND IS BEGINNING TO CREST AT PACES. MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES AT RANDOLPH ALONG THE ROANOKE RIVER. THE RIVER HAS CRESTED HERE, AND IS NOW SLOWLY FALLING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY 5AM SUNDAY. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE. * UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING. * AT 6PM SATURDAY THE RIVER LEVEL WAS 26.2 FEET, AND FALLING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 21.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATER TONIGHT. * IMPACT...AT 26.0 FEET...FLOOD WATER BEGINS TO AFFECT THE DANVILLE UTILITIES COMPLEX AND THE PUBLIC WORKS COMPLEX, * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 25.3 FEET ON APR 25 2017. &&