MONDAY
Jan. 13
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee will hold a call to caucus, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and closing at 7 p.m. at the Pittsylvania County Historical Society building, 340 Whitehead St., Chatham. The committee will elect officers at the meeting.
TUESDAY
Jan. 14
DANVILLE TEA PARTY TO MEET: The Danville Tea Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at Mary's Diner with special guest Bob Good. RSVP to campaign manager Nancy Smith at info@bobgoodforcongress.com
DANVILLE CITY RETIREE'S CLUB BREAKFAST MEETING: The city of Danville Retiree's Club will have its regular monthly breakfast meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Mary's Diner.
WINTER WORKOUTS, SUMMER BODIES: A class taught by certified personal trainer Dale Pierce includes intervals of cardio and strength training for a full-body workout from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium, fifth floor multipurpose room, 125 Floyd St. Registration is required. Cost is $3 per class. For more information, call (434) 799-5150.
THURSDAY
Jan. 16
BLOOD DONOR APPRECIATION RECEPTION: The Sovah Blood Donor Center will hold its annual Blood Donor Appreciation Reception at Sovah Health-Danville, 142 South Main St., in the large dining room on the second floor from 5 to 6 p.m. for all the past and current blood donors and blood drive sponsors. For information, call (434) 799-2262.
FRIDAY
Jan. 17
FREE THROW SHOOTOUT: Free Throw Shootout at 7 p.m. at Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association, 5551 Tom Fork Road, Ringgold for ages 10 to 13 and 15 to 18. Registration deadline is Wednesday. Prizes will be awarded. To register, contact Stacey Womack at (434) 429-1273 or Kathy B. Ramsey at (434) 251-0379.
MONDAY
Jan. 20
DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY CELEBRATION: The Clergy of Cherrystone Association will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Day at Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association Center in Ringgold at 6 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Cecil Bridgeforth of The Shiloh Baptist Church in Danville with musical guest The William Sisters.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 22
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., invites the public to experience "A Wines of Winter Tasting" presented by Dave Slayon at 3:45 p.m. Coffee will be served at 3:15. After graduating from Dan River High School, Danville native Dave Slayton received a degree in business from Averett University and earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the College of William and Mary. Following retirement from Verizon Communications, Slayton has worked for Longwood University Small Business Development Center, Eden Jewelry and Vintages by the Dan. His particular interest in wine led him to extend his knowledge by taking numerous courses and becoming a member of the Court of Master Sommeliers. His passion for wine has now extended to conducting scotch and bourbon tastings. Programs are free and open to the public. (Participants in the wine tasting must be 21).
SATURDAY
Jan. 25
WINTER PLUNGE ZIP LINE: Winter Plunge Zip Line at Skate Park at Dan Daniel Park from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for ages 8 and up. Register by Jan. 17 to receive discounted winter rate. Cost is $5. Sponsored by Danville Parks and Recreation. Call (434) 799-5150.
MONDAY
Jan. 27
GOD'S STOREHOUSE ANNUAL MEETING: God's Storehouse, 700 Memorial Drive, will hold its annual meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. All donors, partners and faith community representatives are encouraged to be present.
THURSDAY
Jan. 30
COMPOSTING 101: Learn the basics of composting during the cold season so a garden can flourish in the spring. Open all ages. Register by Jan. 27 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150. Held from 6 to 7 p.m. at Ballou Recreation Center, upstairs. Free.
SATURDAY
Feb. 1
HOW TO IDENTIFY TREES IN THE WINTER: Hike at Anglers Park and learn tree species by their bark shape, color, size and height. All ages are welcome. Register by Jan. 27 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150. Held at Anglers Park from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Free.
THURSDAY
Feb. 5
BUILD YOUR OWN BIRD FEEDER: Learn ways to create bird feeders from items found around the house. All ages welcome. Register by Feb. 3 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150. Held at Ballou Recreation Center-Upstairs from 6 to 7 p.m. Free.
SATURDAY
Feb. 8
KIDS NATURE BINGO: Explore the outdoors and use super sleuth skills to complete anature bingo card. Children who complete the challenge will win a prize. For kids ages 2 to 12. Register by Feb. 3 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150. Held at Anglers Park from 10 to 11 a.m. Free.
SATURDAY
Feb. 15
BARKS & KISSES VALENTINE DANCE: The SPCA of Pittsylvania County will hold a Barks & Parks Valentine Dance at the Community Center in Chatham from 8 to 11 p.m. Cost of tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the Community Center door. For information or ticket purchase, call (434) 483-7458 or (434) 724-7519. No animals will be allowed.
SUNDAY
Feb. 16
GALENTINE'S DAY BRUNCH: Galentine's Day is for celebrating lady friends. The event is free but attendees are responsible for purchasing their own meals. Held at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St., from 1 to 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
Feb. 21
CAMPFIRE FRIDAY: Warm up the winter evening around the fire drinking hot chocolate, roasting s'mores and telling stories at Anglers Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be provided but participants are asked to bring their own seating. Register by Feb. 14 as spaces will be limited. Call Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150.
SATURDAY
Feb. 22
WINTER WEEKEND ZIP: Winter Weekend Zip lining with friends at Dan Daniel Park. Register by Feb. 14 to receive discounted winter rate. Call Danville Parks & Recreation at (434) 799-5150. Held at Skate Park at Dan Daniel Park from noon to 3:30 p.m. Cost of $5.
