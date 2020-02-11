Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page and entertainment items are published on Thursday’s Scene page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 12
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club at 1002 Main St. will host a meet and greet with Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth. The program will begin at 3:45 p.m.; coffee will be served at 3:15. The program is free and open to the public.
THURSDAY
Feb. 13
NESTLE USA RETIREES LUNCHEON: Nestle USA Retirees Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Western Sizzlin. All retirees welcome.
WAYSIDE GARDEN CLUB TO MEET: The Wayside Garden Club will meet at Ballou Park Nature Center at 10:30 a.m. Hostesses will be Mitzi Cassidy and Ann Byer. Cassidy will lead a creative design workshop.
SATURDAY
Feb. 15
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY NATIONAL SOCIETY OF BLACK ENGINEERS TO MEET: The Pittsylvania National Society of Black Engineers will meet at the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church, 857 Java Road, Java, at 11 a.m. For information, contact Kathy B. Ramsey at atbirk@gmail.com
STEW SALE: Laurel Grove Volunteer Fire & Rescue will hold a stew sale for $6 per quart ready for pick up between 9 a.m. and noon at 2081 Laurel Grove Rd., Sutherlin.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Sons of American Legion Post 325, 135 American Legion Blvd., will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m., all-you-can-eat for $5. Menu includes pancakes, sausage, coffee and juices.
DEADLINE TO REGISTER FOR PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION MEETING: The Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association will meet at the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center (Vo-Tech) at 11 a.m. The cost of the meal is $10. Reservations must be made by Saturday by calling (434) 251-2006 or email iris.dance@pcs.k12.va.us. The group will collect non-perishable food items for the Northern Pittsylvania County Food Bank. If county schools are closed for weather conditions, the alternate date is Feb. 27.
CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will host Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St., For more information, call (434) 548-9862.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 19
WEDNESDAY CLUB TO MEET: Hunter Darden will speak at The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St. She is a native of Elkin, North Carolina, has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Meredith College and has been the recipient of awards including: 50 Great Writers You Should Be Reading By The Author's Show, Excellence In Creative Writing Award by The General Federations of Women's Clubs and the Meredith College Career Achievement Alumnae Award. Her books have been featured in magazines including Better Homes and Garden, Our State, Today's Woman, Writer's Digest and Carolina Country. She also was a columnist for the Charlotte Observer. Refreshments at 3:15 p.m.; program at 3:45 p.m. Free and open to the public.
THURSDAY
Feb. 20
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association will meet at the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center (Vo-Tech) at 11 a.m. The cost of the meal is $10. The group will collect non-perishable food items for the Northern Pittsylvania County Food Bank. If county schools are closed for weather conditions, the alternate date if Feb. 27.
FRIDAY
Feb. 21
FREE MOVIE AND POPCORN: Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 W. Main St., will host the 1977 comedy "Oh God!" at 7 p.m. featuring George Burns in the title role of God, with John Denver playing the skeptical human who hears God's voice. Popcorn and movie are free.
CAMPFIRE FRIDAY: Warm up the winter evening around the fire drinking hot chocolate, roasting s'mores and telling stories at Anglers Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be provided but participants are asked to bring their own seating. Register by Feb. 14 as spaces will be limited. Call Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150.
SATURDAY
Feb. 22
THE DRAMA MINISTRY TO MEET: The Drama Ministry of Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church meets at 11 a.m. Contact Jo Ann Dodson for additional information at (434) 432-0007.
WINTER WEEKEND ZIP: Winter Weekend Zip at Dan Daniel Park. Register by Feb. 14 to receive discounted winter rate. Call Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150. Held at Skate Park at Dan Daniel Park from noon to 3:30 p.m. Cost of $5.
MONDAY
March 2
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER TO MEET: The Danville Master Gardener Association will meet at 7 p.m. at West Main Baptist Church, 450 West Main St. Randee Brown, maintenance division director, Danville Parks and Recreation, will present a program on ornamental grasses. Open to public.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 26
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club program will feature a piano recital by Telly Tucker. This program has been named, “Tickling Ivory in All Genres, Second Time Around,” because Tucker had performed a similar recital previously for club. Formerly the director of economic development for the city of Danville, Tucker is now serving Arlington County in a similar position. This event will provide Danvillians one more opportunity to hear his skills on the keyboard. The event will commence with coffee at 3:15 p.m. at the clubhouse located at 1002 Main St., and the recital will begin promptly at 3:45 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
HOME HEALTH PROGRAM: Bright Leaf Place Senior Living, 432 Hermitage Drive, will present a program on home health by Emma Elliott, Stephanie Davis, Betty Chockley and Theresa Soloman from Commonwealth At Home from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. RSVPs are required by calling (434) 791-3180 or emailing bleventon@enlivant.com
TUESDAY
March 3
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY BRANCH NAACP TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County Branch of NAACP meets at 6 p.m. in the Bethel Way Church of Christ, 11560 Mt. Cross Road. For information, contact President Anita Royston at (916) 475-7162.
WEDNESDAY
March 18
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Melinda Bell Dickey (Mel), will present "Inspired Design and Connectivity" at the Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., at 3:45 p.m. with refreshments at 3:15 p.m. Free to public.
