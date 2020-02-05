Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page and entertainment items are published on Thursday’s Scene page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
THURSDAY
Feb. 6
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: Brosville United Methodist Church, 121 Long Circle, will hold a Free Community Meal from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
BUILD YOUR OWN BIRD FEEDER: Learn ways to create bird feeders from items found around the house. All ages welcome. Register by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150. Held at Ballou Recreation Center-Upstairs from 6 to 7 p.m. Free.
FRIDAY
Feb. 7
FUNDRAISER SPAGHETTI DINNER: A fundraiser spaghetti dinner sponsored by Dan River High School baseball will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ringgold Volunteer Fire and Rescue on Tom Fork Road, Ringgold, for $10 per person. Other donations are welcome. Takeouts are available. For more information or to help, call (434) 250-3349 or 3397.
SATURDAY
Feb. 8
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: The Fishermen's Club of St. John's United Methodist Church, 1452 Stony Mill Road, will hold a Brunswick stew sale for $6 per quart with pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To reserve stew, call (434) 250-9161. If no answer, leave name, number and how many quarts wanted.
KIDS NATURE BINGO: Explore the outdoors and use super sleuth skills to complete a nature bingo card. Children who complete the challenge will win a prize. For kids ages 2 to 12. Register by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150. Held at Anglers Park from 10 to 11 a.m. Free.
MONDAY
Feb. 10
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee meets at 7 p.m. in the Pittsylvania County Historical Society Building, 340 Whitehead St., Chatham.
TUESDAY
Feb. 11
CITY OF DANVILLE RETIREE'S CLUB TO MEET: The City of Danville Retiree's Club will hold its monthly breakfast meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Mary's Diner with guest speaker Elliot Davis, trainer with Planet Fitness, to discuss how exercises benefit your heart.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 12
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club at 1002 Main St. will host a meet and greet with Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth. The program will begin at 3:45 p.m.; coffee will be served at 3:15. The program is free and open to the public.
THURSDAY
Feb. 13
NESTLE USA RETIREES LUNCHEON: Nestle USA Retirees Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Western Sizzlin Restaurant. All retirees welcome.
WAYSIDE GARDEN CLUB TO MEET: The Wayside Garden Club will meet at Ballou Park Nature Center at 10:30 a.m. Hostesses will be Mitzi Cassidy and Ann Byer. This will be a "Creative Design Workshop" by Mitzi Cassidy.
SATURDAY
Feb. 15
STEW SALE: Laurel Grove Volunteer Fire & Rescue will hold a stew sale for $6 per quart ready for pick up between 9 a.m. and noon at 2081 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Sons of American Legion Post 325, 135 American Legion Blvd., will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m., all-you-can-eat for $5. Menu includes pancakes, sausage, coffee and juices.
DEADLINE TO REGISTER FOR PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION MEETING: The Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association will meet at the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center (Vo-Tech) at 11 a.m. The cost of the meal is $10. Reservations must be made by Feb. 15 by calling (434) 251-2006 or email iris.dance@pcs.k12.va.us. The group will collect non-perishable food items for the Northern Pittsylvania County Food Bank. If county schools are closed for weather conditions, the alternate date if Feb. 27.
CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will host Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Cream & Vine, 1009 Main St., For more information, call (434) 548-9862.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 19
WEDNESDAY CLUB TO MEET: Hunter Darden will be speak at The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St.. She is a native of Elkin, North Carolina, has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Meredith College and has been the recipient of awards including: 50 Great Writers You Should Be Reading By The Author's Show, Excellence In Creative Writing Award by The General Federations of Women's Clubs and the Meredith College Career Achievement Alumnae Award. Her books have been featured in magazines including Better Homes and Garden, Our State, Today's Woman, Writer's Digest and Carolina Country. She also was a columnist for the Charlotte Observer. Refreshments at 3:15 p.m.; program at 3:45 p.m. Free and open to the public.
THURSDAY
Feb. 20
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association will meet at the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center (Vo-Tech) at 11 a.m. The cost of the meal is $10. Reservations must be made by Feb. 15 by calling (434) 251-2006 or email iris.dance@pcs.k12.va.us. The group will collect non-perishable food items for the Northern Pittsylvania County Food Bank. If county schools are closed for weather conditions, the alternate date if Feb. 27.
FRIDAY
Feb. 21
CAMPFIRE FRIDAY: Warm up the winter evening around the fire drinking hot chocolate, roasting s'mores and telling stories at Anglers Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be provided but participants are asked to bring their own seating. Register by Feb. 14 as spaces will be limited. Call Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150.
SATURDAY
Feb. 22
WINTER WEEKEND ZIP: Winter Weekend Zip at Dan Daniel Park. Register by Feb. 14 to receive discounted winter rate. Call Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150. Held at Skate Park at Dan Daniel Park from noon to 3:30 p.m. Cost of $5.
MONDAY
March 2
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER TO MEET: The Danville Master Gardener Association will meet at 7 p.m. at West Main Baptist Church, 450 West Main St. Randee Brown, maintenance division director, Danville Parks and Recreation, will present a program on ornamental grasses. Open to public.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 26
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club program will feature a piano recital by Telly Tucker. This program has been named, “Tickling Ivory in All Genres, Second Time Around,” because Tucker had performed a similar recital previously for club. Formerly the director of economic development for the city of Danville, Tucker is now serving Arlington County in a similar position. This event will provide Danvillians one more opportunity to hear his skills on the keyboard. The event will commence with coffee at 3:15 p.m. at the clubhouse located at 1002 Main St., and the recital will begin promptly at 3:45 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
SATURDAY
April 4
BRIDGE TO BRIDGE: Danville/Pittsylvania County will hold a Bridge to Bridge 20, 40 & 60 mike routes beginning at 8 a.m. at cost of $30 until March 1/$35 March 2 until day of race; Fun Run for kids (10 and under) at 8:45 a.m. for $15; 5 K walk and run and 10 K run at 9:30 a.m. at cost of $30 until March 1/$35 March 2 until race day. Registration forms available at Karen's Hallmark Shop. The Trick Tri & Running Store, The YMCA and DPCA. For more information or to register and/or volunteer visit bridge2bridgedanville.com For questions, call Nora McFaddin at DPCA, (434) 791-3227 or Karen Johnston at (434) 791-3737. All events will begin and end at the Community Market, 629 Craghead St. All proceeds will be used for the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association.
