Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page and entertainment items are published on Thursday’s Scene page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
SATURDAY
March 14
GAP TO MEET: Gap meeting at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., from 1 to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call Starr Miner at (434) 251-2986.
HAM AND EGG SUPPER: The Southern Caswell Ruritan Club will host its March ham and egg supper from 4 to 7 p.m. for $7. The club is located at 9614 N.C. Highway 62 South in Caswell County about nine miles south of Bartlett Yancey High School. For information, call (336) 514-5134.
TUESDAY
March 17
LANDOWNER WORKSHOP: Southern Virginia Land Conservancy will host Landowners Workshop meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Ag Complex in Chatham. Light refreshments will be served. Land owners with large tracts of land are encouraged to attend and learn more about conservation options of their land, including conservation easements and Virginia Land Preservation tax credits. RSVP by Friday to Tina Badger at (540) 985-0000, extension 3 or tbadger@brleva.org.
CATTLE MARKETING MEETING: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will hold a meeting for beef cattle producers at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. If interested in attending, as dinner is provided, RSVP at (434) 432-7770.
WEDNESDAY
March 18
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Award-winning interior designer Melinda Dickey will present “Inspired Design and Connectivity” at 3:45 p.m. The free event will begin with refreshments at 3:15 p.m. In addition to recently winning the ASID Design in Excellence award in Hospitality for Cotton at Riverside Mill in Danville, Dickey has placed her design stamp on several other well-known Danville locations such as Mucho Taqueria, Crema & Vine, Supply Resources Headquarters and Corporate Apartment, and the historic apartments 500 block Craghead Street. The Wednesday Club is located at 1002 Main St., Danville.
SATURDAY
March 21
CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will host Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St. For more information, call (434) 548-9862.
SPRING YARD SALE: Reserve a booth for the spring yard sale and take advantage of the crowd already at the Community Market, 629 Craghead St., at cost of $10 per booth from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MONDAY
March 23
ISLAND GETAWAY SPRING BREAK CAMP: This spring break camp brings together children ages 7 to 12 and seniors. Louise Perez will teach an island-themed art class for children as well as for seniors, along with craft activities, gardening and outdoor activities. A snack will be provided. Sponsored by Danville Parks and Recreation, it will be held at Ballou Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to noon March 23-17 for $100 for one child and one grandparent, $20 for additional grandparent and $35 for each additional child. For information, call (434) 799-5150.
FRIDAY
March 27
HAVEN BENEFIT: "A Memory, A Monologue, A Rant, and a Prayer," a global movement to stop the violence against women, will be held at Cottontail Wedding & Events, 600 Craghead St. Tickets are $10 available online at Eventbrite or at the door. Proceeds will be donated to Haven of the Dan River Region.
SATURDAY
March 28
GOODYEAR EDUCATION 5K RUN/WALK: The 2020 Goodyear Education 5K Run/Walk will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on the Goodyear Golf Course. Prizes awarded. Price to enter is $30 in advance and $35 day of race. Cost is $10 (18 years and younger). For more information, visit the Danville Running Club web site at danvillerunner.org.
APPRECIATION QUILT GROUP TO MEET: The Appreciation Quilt Group meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church, 815 North Main St., South Boston. The group creates lap quilts and throws for local veterans, as well as those at the VA Hospital in Salem and Afghanistan. For information, call (434) 572-1998.
FREE COMMUNITY HOT DOG LUNCH: Free community hot dog lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd.
WEEKEND ZIP: Weekend Zip at Dan Daniels Park. Ride solo or tandem for ages 8 and up. Register by March 23 by calling (434) 799-5150. Sponsored by Danville Parks and Recreation from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at skate park at Dan Daniel Park for $12.
SUNDAY
March 29
CREEK CRAWL: Explore the shallows of a local creek and find out what type of creatures live in the sand, mud and under rocks from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Anglers Park, 350 Northside Drive, at no fee. Sponsored by Danville Parks and Recreation. Register by March 23 by calling (434) 799-5150.
WEDNESDAY
April 1
HITTING CANCER BELOW THE BELT EVENT: Hitting Cancer below the belt event held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Averett's Student Center. Snap some selfies in a giant inflatable colon as representatives from University of Virginia Massey Center explain how colorectal cancer develops and what you can do to prevent it.
SATURDAY
April 4
LITTLE NATURALISTS: Explore the natural world with little ones and show them the importance of nature at an early age. For ages 2 to 6. Register by March 30 by calling (434) 799-5150. Held at Anglers Park, 350 Northside Drive, from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at no fee. Sponsored by Danville Parks and Recreation. For information, call (434) 799-5150.
BRIDGE TO BRIDGE: Danville/Pittsylvania County Cancer Association will host the Bridge to Bridge Danville. Bike routes begin at 8 a.m. for $30 until March 1, then $35 March 2 until day of race; fun run for kids (10 and under) at 8:45 a.m. for $15; 5K walk and run and 10K run at 9:30 a.m. for $30 until March 1, then $35 March 2 until race day. Registration forms available at Karen's Hallmark Shop, The Trick Tri & Running Store, The YMCA and Danville/Pittsylvania County Cancer Association. For more information or to register and/or volunteer visit bridge2bridgedanville.com. For questions, call Nora McFaddin at (434) 791-3227 or Karen Johnston at (434) 791-3737. All events will begin and end at the Community Market, 629 Craghead St. All proceeds will be used for the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association.
SUNDAY
April 5
OPEN HOUSE: Stratford Tennis Club and Southside Tennis Association (SATA) will hold an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. at Stratford Tennis Club, 182 Churchview Drive. Offering programs and events for beginnings and experienced. For more information, visit www.StratfordTennis.com or call (434) 799-9165.
TUESDAY
April 7
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP TO MEET: Alzheimer's Association Caregivers Support Group will meet from noon to 1 p.m. at Commonwealth Senior Living at Stratford House, 1111 Main St., with Crystal Conrad from Pittsylvania County Community Service Caregivers speaking on stress. Lunch will be served.
SATURDAY
April 18
CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will host Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St. For more information, call (434) 548-9862.
OPEN ZIP LINE AND HIGH ROPES DAY: Open zip line and high ropes day held at Dan Daniel Park between 1 and 6 p.m. Try the 400-foot zip line between 1 and 4 p.m. or try the three part challenge course between 4 and 6 p.m. Ages 8 and up. No registration required. Cost is $5 per activity. Sponsored by Danville Parks and Recreation at skate park at Dan Daniel Park. For information, call (434) 799-5150.
SUNDAY
April 19
KICKOFF TO SPRING KAYAKING: Enjoy the spring during the first kayaking trip of the year. Register by April 13 for ages 10 and up. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Sponsored by Danville Parks and Recreation, held at Abreu-Grogan Park, 202 Memorial Drive, from 2 to 4 p.m. for $12. To register call (434) 799-5150.
TUESDAY
April 21
REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE: Celebrate Earth Day and learn different ways to reuse everyday items and decrease trash. There will be a special presentation from Danville Utilities about electricity and recycling. All ages welcome. No fee. Register by April 15. Held at Coates Recreation from 6 to 7 p.m. Sponsored by Danville Parks and Recreation. For information, and to register, call (434) 799-5150.
SATURDAY
April 25
REUNION: There will be a third reunion of the former Central Elementary/Middle School faculty & staff at 2 p.m. at C&E's Restaurant in Gretna. For information, email Pearl Harris at hpearl5719@gmail.com
SPRING DAN RIVER CLEAN UP: Join on Earth Day to enhance the beauty of the Dan River District. Gloves, litter-getters and trash bags will be provided. Co-sponsored by Dan River Basin Association, Danville Science Center and Danville Parks and Recreation. Registration by April 22 is appreciated but no required by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150. Meets at the Danville Science Center at 9:30 a.m., event is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
