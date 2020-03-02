Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page and entertainment items are published on Thursday’s Scene page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
WEDNESDAY
March 4
WEDNESDAY CLUB: James Anderson, Josh Lucia and Matt Doss from Danville’s Smokestack Theatre Co. will present excerpts from their upcoming production of “Art,” the award-winning comedy by Yasmina Reza, at The Wednesday Club. The program, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 3:45 p.m. at The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St. in Danville.
THURSDAY
March 5
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: Brosville United Methodist Church, 121 Long Circle, will hold a free community meal at 5:30 p.m. with RX Rural Community Conversations and Resource Fair to follow at 6 p.m.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY BRANCH NAACP TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County Branch of NAACP meets at 6 p.m. in the Bethel Way Church of Christ, 11560 Mount Cross Road. For more information, contact NAACP President Anita Royston at (916) 475-7162.
FRIDAY
March 6
EVENT FOR VIRGINIA HOMESCHOOLING FAMILIES: Free event will be held at Regional Center for Advanced Technology and Training, 121 Slayton Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m. with speakers Barbara Hancock, a 15-year educator, and keynote speaker Bob Good, 5th Congressional District candidate.
SATURDAY
March 7
HIKING DAY TRIP: Begin the day with a moderate, three mile hike at Stone Mountain State Park in Wilkes County, North Carolina. Afterward, head to Skull Camp Brewery Winery and Smokehouse in Elkin, North Carolina, to relax and have lunch. Price of $15 includes transportation and guided tour of the 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. event. Bring money for food, drinks and any additional purchases at stops. Register by Monday by calling (434) 799-5150. Sponsored by Danville Parks and Recreation.
MONDAY
March 9
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee will meet at 7 p.m. in the Pittsylvania County Historical Society building, 340 Whitehead St., Chatham. Open to the public.
TUESDAY
March 10
CITY OF DANVILLE RETIREE'S CLUB TO MEET: The city of Danville Retiree's Club will hold its regular monthly breakfast meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Mary's Diner.
DANVILLE RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION TO MEET: The Danville Retired Teachers Association will hold its first members meeting of 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Melville Avenue Baptist Church, 745 Melville Ave., with guest speaker Glenda Clark Motley, from AARP speaking on "Home Fit."
WEDNESDAY
March 11
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Danville Historical Society tour guide Joyce Wilburn will lead a virtual tour of the streets around The Wednesday Club and tell anecdotes about the houses and their former residents. A trivia contest, Segway demonstration and prize drawings will follow at The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., free and open to all. Event starts at 3:45 p.m.
TUESDAY
March 17
CATTLE MARKETING MEETING: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will hold a meeting for beef cattle producers at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. If interested in attending, as dinner is provided, RSVP at (434) 432-7770.
WEDNESDAY
March 18
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Award-winning interior designer Melinda Dickey will present “Inspired Design and Connectivity” at 3:45 p.m. The free event will begin with refreshments at 3:15 p.m. In addition to recently winning the ASID Design in Excellence award in Hospitality for Cotton at Riverside Mill in Danville, Dickey has placed her design stamp on several other well-known Danville locations such as Mucho Taqueria, Crema & Vine, Supply Resources Headquarters and Corporate Apartment, and the historic apartments 500 block Craghead Street. The Wednesday Club is located at 1002 Main St., Danville.
SATURDAY
March 21
SPRING YARD SALE: Reserve a booth for the spring yard sale and take advantage of the crowd already at the Community Market, 629 Craghead St., at cost of $10 per booth from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MONDAY
March 23
ISLAND GETAWAY SPRING BREAK CAMP: This spring break camp brings together children ages 7 to 12 and seniors. Louise Perez will teach an island-themed art class for children as well as for seniors, along with craft activities, gardening and outdoor activities. A snack will be provided. Sponsored by Danville Parks and Recreation, it will be held at Ballou Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to noon March 23-17 for $100 for one child and one grandparent, $20 for additional grandparent and $35 for each additional child. For information, call (434) 799-5150.
FRIDAY
March 27
HAVEN BENEFIT: "A Memory, A Monologue, A Rant, and a Prayer," a global movement to stop the violence against women, will be held at Cottontail Wedding & Events, 600 Craghead St. Tickets are $10 available online at Eventbrite or at the door. Proceeds will be donated to Haven of the Dan River Region.
SATURDAY
March 28
WEEKEND ZIP: Weekend Zip at Dan Daniels Park. Ride solo or tandem for ages 8 and up. Register by March 23 by calling (434) 799-5150. Sponsored by Danville Parks and Recreation from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at skate park at Dan Daniel Park for $12.
SUNDAY
March 29
CREEK CRAWL: Explore the shallows of a local creek and find out what type of creatures live in the sand, mud and under rocks from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Anglers Park, 350 Northside Drive, at no fee. Sponsored by Danville Parks and Recreation. Register by March 23 by calling (434) 799-5150.
SATURDAY
April 4
LITTLE NATURALISTS: Explore the natural world with little ones and show them the importance of nature at an early age. For ages 2 to 6. Register by March 30 by calling (434) 799-5150. Held at Anglers Park, 350 Northside Drive, from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at no fee. Sponsored by Danville Parks and Recreation. For information, call (434) 799-5150.
BRIDGE TO BRIDGE: Danville/Pittsylvania County Cancer Association will host the Bridge to Bridge Danville. Bike routes begin at 8 a.m. for $30 until March 1, then $35 March 2 until day of race; fun run for kids (10 and under) at 8:45 a.m. for $15; 5K walk and run and 10K run at 9:30 a.m. for $30 until March 1, then $35 March 2 until race day. Registration forms available at Karen's Hallmark Shop, The Trick Tri & Running Store, The YMCA and Danville/Pittsylvania County Cancer Association. For more information or to register and/or volunteer visit bridge2bridgedanville.com. For questions, call Nora McFaddin at (434) 791-3227 or Karen Johnston at (434) 791-3737. All events will begin and end at the Community Market, 629 Craghead St. All proceeds will be used for the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association.
SATURDAY
April 18
OPEN ZIP LINE AND HIGH ROPES DAY: Open zip line and high ropes day held at Dan Daniel Park between 1 and 6 p.m. Try the 400-foot zip line between 1 and 4 p.m. or try the three part challenge course between 4 and 6 p.m. Ages 8 and up. No registration required. Cost is $5 per activity. Sponsored by Danville Parks and Recreation at skate park at Dan Daniel Park. For information, call (434) 799-5150.
SUNDAY
April 19
KICKOFF TO SPRING KAYAKING: Enjoy the spring during the first kayaking trip of the year. Register by April 13 for ages 10 and up. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Sponsored by Danville Parks and Recreation, held at Abreu-Grogan Park, 202 Memorial Drive, from 2 to 4 p.m. for $12. To register call (434) 799-5150.
TUESDAY
April 21
REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE: Celebrate Earth Day and learn different ways to reuse everyday items and decrease trash input. There will be a special presentation from Danville Utilities about electricity and recycling. All ages welcome. No fee. Register by April 15. Held at Coates Recreation from 6 to 7 p.m. Sponsored by Danville Parks and Recreation. For information, and to register, call (434) 799-5150.
SATURDAY
April 25
SPRING DAN RIVER CLEAN UP: Join on Earth Day to enhance the beauty of the Dan River District. Gloves, litter-getters and trash bags will be provided. Co-sponsored by Dan River Basin Association, Danville Science Center and Danville Parks and Recreation. Registration by April 22 is appreciated but no required by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150. Meets at the Danville Science Center at 9:30 a.m., event is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.