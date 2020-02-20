Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page and entertainment items are published on Thursday’s Scene page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
FRIDAY
Feb. 21
CAMPFIRE FRIDAY: Warm up the winter evening around the fire drinking hot chocolate, roasting s'mores and telling stories at Anglers Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be provided but participants are asked to bring their own seating. Call Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150.
SATURDAY
Feb. 22
WINTER WEEKEND ZIP: Winter Weekend Zip at Dan Daniel Park. Register by Feb. 14 to receive discounted winter rate. Call Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5150. Held at Skate Park at Dan Daniel Park from noon to 3:30 p.m. Cost of $5.
MONDAY
Feb. 24
DAN RIVER BLAIRS CIVIC LEAGUE TO MEET: The Dan River Blairs Civic League will meet at 7 p.m. in the Bethel Baptist Church Building, 6620 Old Richmond Road.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 26
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club program will feature a piano recital by Telly Tucker. This program has been named, “Tickling Ivory in All Genres, Second Time Around,” because Tucker had performed a similar recital previously for club. Formerly the director of economic development for the city of Danville, Tucker is now serving Arlington County in a similar position. The event will commence with coffee at 3:15 p.m. at the clubhouse located at 1002 Main St., and the recital will begin promptly at 3:45 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
WHAT IS HOME HEALTH: Bright Leaf Place Senior Living, 432 Hermitage Drive, will present a program on home health by Emma Elliott, Stephanie Davis, Betty Chockley and Theresa Soloman from Commonwealth At Home from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. RSVPs are required by calling (434) 791-3180 or emailing bleventon@enlivant.com
FRIDAY
Feb. 28
EMPTY BOWLS: A fundraising event for God's Storehouse, Empty Bowls will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at God's Storehouse, 750 Memorial Drive. Empty Bowls serves up a simple meal of soup and bread or crackers as a reminder that too many people throughout our region are facing hunger. After their meal, attendees will have an opportunity to choose a ceramic bowl to take home. Local amateur and professional potters provide the bowls to serve as a reminder that there are people in our community who go hungry every day. Tickets can be purchased at Karen’s Hallmark, Commonwealth Home Healthcare and God’s Storehouse for $20 per person before event; and $25 per person the week of the event.
SATURDAY
Feb. 29
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY NAACP TO HOLD PLAY: The Pittsylvania County Branch of the NAACP will hold a one woman play "From Slavery to Freedom" by Rev. Joan Tarpley Robinson at 2 p.m. in the Beacon Ridge Center, 1148 Union Hall School Road, Chatham. For further Information, contact President Anita Royston at (916) 475-7162.
MONDAY
March 2
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER TO MEET: The Danville Master Gardener Association will meet at 7 p.m. at West Main Baptist Church, 450 West Main St. Randee Brown, Danville Parks and Recreation maintenance division director, will present a program on ornamental grasses. Open to public.
WEDNESDAY
March 4
WEDNESDAY CLUB: James Anderson, Josh Lucia, and Matt Doss from Danville’s Smokestack Theatre Company will present excerpts from their upcoming production of “Art,” the award-winning comedy by Yasmina Reza, at The Wednesday Club. The program, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 3:45 p.m. at The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St. in Danville.
THURSDAY
March 5
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY BRANCH NAACP TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County Branch of NAACP meets at 6 p.m. in the Bethel Way Church of Christ, 11560 Mount Cross Road. For information, contact President Anita Royston at (916) 475-7162.
TUESDAY
March 17
CATTLE MARKETING MEETING: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will hold a meeting for beef cattle producers at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. If interested in attending, as dinner is provided, RSVP at (434) 432-7770.
WEDNESDAY
March 18
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Award Winning Interior Designer. Melinda Dickey to Speak at The Wednesday Club. Melinda Bell Dickey (Mel), will present “Inspired Design and Connectivity”, at The Wednesday Club at 3:45. This exciting free event, open to the public, will begin with refreshments at 3:15. In addition to recently winning the ASID Design in Excellence award in Hospitality for Cotton at Riverside Mill in Danville, Dickey has placed her distinctive design stamp on several other well-known Danville locations such as Mucho Taqueria, Crema & Vine, Supply Resources Headquarters and Corporate Apartment, and the historic apartments 500 block Craghead Street. Join us for Mel Dickey’s dynamic presentation as she shares her inspiration and philosophy about creating modern interiors balanced by her client’s lifestyle needs, therefore, creating a way of life-not just a style; allowing for heightened creativity and challenging the expected. What is created has been interpreted as "Southern Urban.” The Wednesday Club is located at 1002 Main St., Danville.
SATURDAY
April 4
BRIDGE TO BRIDGE: Danville/Pittsylvania County Cancer Association will host a Bridge to Bridge Danville. Bike routes begin at 8 a.m. for $30 until March 1/$35 March 2 until day of race; Fun Run for kids (10 and under) at 8:45 a.m. for $15; 5K walk and run and 10K run at 9:30 a.m. for $30 until March 1/$35 March 2 until race day. Registration forms available at Karen's Hallmark Shop. The Trick Tri & Running Store, The YMCA and DPCA. For more information or to register and/or volunteer visit bridge2bridgedanville.com For questions, call Nora McFaddin at (434) 791-3227 or Karen Johnston at (434) 791-3737. All events will begin and end at the Community Market, 629 Craghead St. All proceeds will be used for the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association.
