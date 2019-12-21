Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page and entertainment items are published on Thursday’s Scene page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
CITY OF DANVILLE: The Municipal Building, all other city of Danville administrative offices, and the public library will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for the Christmas holiday. The James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed on Thursday in addition to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Municipal Building and all other administrative offices and the library will reopen on Thursday. The courthouse will reopen on Friday. Danville Transit will not operate on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Household trash and yard waste collection normally scheduled for Wednesday pickup will be collected on Dec. 28 instead of Christmas Day. Residents who regularly have Tuesday pickup will see no change in collections, with pickup for trash and yard waste remaining on that day as usually scheduled.
ONGOING
LIGHT SHOW: The sixth annual Community Holiday Light Show is underway, with shows each night at Ballou Park through Christmas Day, except for Christmas Eve. The show begins at 6 p.m. and closes at 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Last year, an estimated 10,500 people visited the park for the light show, which is a drive-through event featuring light displays and painted 4-foot-by-eight-foot greeting cards created by local individuals, families, businesses, and organizations. Enter the park at its Park Avenue entrance. Volunteer groups will be there to direct traffic through the park. The cost is $10 per car and $20 for buses and 15-passenger vans. This is a cash-only event. New this year is the Fast Pass option. The Fast Pass will allow you to enter the Light Show without waiting in the entrance line to the show for one night of your choice. These passes are on sale at the Danville Welcome Center for $20. The event also includes the Children's Village, which is included in the price of admission and will be open until 9 p.m. through Dec. 23. Holiday crafts, hot chocolate and free photos with Santa Claus are part of the village. During the event, the public will be given the opportunity to vote on their favorite display. A donation will be made to the winner’s choice of a nonprofit organization. A portion of the proceeds also will be donated to the working volunteer groups. For more information, call the Danville Welcome Center at (434) 793-4636 or visit www.playdanvilleva.com.
SUNDAY
Dec. 22
TRAILS AND TAILS: Come out to Anglers Park and enjoy a short, guided hike throughout the trails with your dog from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring a leash for your dog. Register by Monday prior to the event by calling (434) 799-5150.
THURSDAY
Dec. 26
HARRY JOHNSON BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: The Harry Johnson Holiday Classic will be held at George Washington High School, 701 Broad St., on Dec. 26-28. Games on Dec. 26 and 27 in session one will be held at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at cost of $7 per session, children under five and under, $5. The GWHS ticket office will be open at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day of the tournament.
SATURDAY
Dec. 28
HARRY JOHNSON BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: The Harry Johnson Basketball Tournament will be held at George Washington High School, 701 Broad St., with session two cost at $10 per person and $5 for children 5 and under. The GWHS ticket office will be open at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day of the tournament.
MONDAY
Dec. 30
WINTER BREAK CAMP: Winter Break Camp-After School Program includes games, physical activities, holiday crafts, cooking and more. Morning and afternoon snacks provided, but lunch not provided, so bring lunch. Registration required by calling Coates Recreation Center at (434) 799-5150. Week one is for Dec. 30-31 and Jan. 2-3 at cost of $68. Week two: Jan.6 & 7 for $55. These camps are from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. normal after school hours resume on Jan. 8.
TUESDAY
Jan. 7
NAACP PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY BRANCH TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County Branch of the NAACP will meet at 6 p.m. in the PCCA Senior Center, 508 North Main St., Chatham. For more information, contact President Anita Royston at (916) 475-7162.
FRIDAY
Jan. 10
FRIDAY NIGHT FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Coates Recreation Center, 1725 Westover Drive, hosts a free family night extravaganza from 6 to 8 p.m. with everything from board and card games to trivia and cornhole. For more information, call (434) 799-5150.
SATURDAY
Jan. 11
BRUNSWICK STEW & BAKE SALE: Riverbend Volunteer Fire Department, 1535 Ferry Road (off West Main Street) will hold a Brunswick stew and bake sale, ready at noon with pick up by 3 p.m. at cost of $6.50 per quart. To reserve, call (434) 792-2312 leave name, phone number and number of quarts.
FAMILY AFRO JAZZ: This dance class blends African and jazz dance styles into a fun choreographed piece from 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. at the City Auditorium, fifth floor, 125 Floyd St. Call (434) 799-5150.
ROCK CLIMBING: Coates Recreation Center, 1725 Westover Drive, hosts inside rock climbing for kids from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Children ages 6 to 14 can try easy, medium and hard courses. Register by Jan. 6. For more information, call (434) 799-5150.
TUESDAY
Jan. 14
WINTER WORKOUTS, SUMMER BODIES: A class taught by certified personal trainer Dale Pierce includes intervals of cardio and strength training for a full body workout from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium, fifth floor multipurpose room, 125 Floyd St. Registration is required. Cost is $3 per class. For more information, call (434) 799-5150.
