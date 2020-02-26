Weather Alert

...A SHOWER WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ROCKINGHAM... WEST CENTRAL PITTSYLVANIA...HENRY AND SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE... AT 805 PM EST, A SHOWER WAS LOCATED NEAR PRICE, OR NEAR SPENCER, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. WINDS UP TO 30 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS SHOWER. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MARTINSVILLE... STONEVILLE... SPENCER... CALLANDS... SYDNORSVILLE... AXTON... AND SNOW CREEK. THIS SHOWER MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.