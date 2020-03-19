The Danville Police Department is changing its services to limit close contact with people as part of a social distancing strategy.
The department is making the changes to follow public health recommendations, the department reports.
Danville police are giving callers the option to file a report by phone for certain non-emergency, non-violent or non-criminal calls that have already happened — instead of by an in-person response from an officer, according to the report.
"Our subsequent investigation and follow-up procedures will not change," the news release states. "We will continue to respond to all emergency calls for service according to standard procedures."
The department has encouraged its officers to practice social distancing and may ask people to step outside when they are talking with individuals.
"These slight changes to our procedures will minimize the risk of our officers spreading germs to others and help keep our community members and officers healthy," the news release stated.
