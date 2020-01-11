MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Averett University men's basketball locked down Maryville College in the second half for a 66-53 conference road win on Saturday afternoon. The victory also gave sixth-year head coach David Doino the record for most conference wins by a coach in program history.
Averett (8-6, 4-2 USA South) overcame a six-point halftime deficit early in the second period, tying the game on a three-point play by freshman Miles Pauldin and then taking its first lead, 38-35, about a minute later on a three-point play by junior Montre' Cash.
Maryville (2-10, 1-4 USA South) inched back in front 42-40 on Donovan Jackson's own three-point play at the 13:00 mark. Yet, Averet's defense held the Scots without a point over the next five minutes while the Cougars' offense built a 48-42 advantage. Averett extended its lead to double digits in the final minutes as the Cougars pulled away.
The victory gave Doino his 46th win within USA South Conference play, moving him past Averett Athletics Hall of Famer Jimmy Allen for sole place in the record book. Allen, who is now the head coach of Division I Army, won 45 conference games from 2004-10.
The Cougars trailed the entire first half but stayed within striking distance. Maryville led by as many as eight points before the Scots settled for a 33-27 advantage at the half.
Sophomore Isaiah Jones led Averett with 19 points along with seven rebounds and seven steals. Pauldin added a career-high 11 points, Cash had nine points and junior Raymond Bullock III added seven points and a team-high 10 boards. Senior Moriba Diaby chipped in nine rebounds and eight points for the Cougars, who won their second in a row.
Averett travels to Berea College for a 1 p.m. conference matchup on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.