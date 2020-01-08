WCA JV boys maul Grizzlies 48-33
The Westover Christian Academy jayvee boys basketball team captured a 48-33 victory over Clover Garden School in a non conference game Monday night.
The Bulldogs won the opening tip, but failed to score on their first possession and then promptly rotated too slowly on defense and gave up a corner three-pointer to give Clover Garden an early 3-0 lead.
This would, however, prove to be the Grizzlies only lead of the game as Westover went on a 13-1 run to close the quarter up 13-4.
The Bulldogs were sparked by their full court defense which Clover Garden struggled with throughout the first half. WCA was able to force the Grizzlies into numerous turnovers leading to some transition opportunities.
The second quarter saw the Bulldogs stretch their lead out to 15 by halftime at 24-9. The third quarter was be the best for Westover as they outscored their opponents 15-8 and ended the frame up 22 at 39-17.
The beginning of the fourth period saw WCA stretch out their lead to 25 points at 48-23 before the Grizzlies scored the final 10 points of the game.
WCA was led in scoring by Isaac VonEime who had 13 points, four deflections and two steals. Ashton Bettendorf had nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks, while Blake Barber came off the bench to score nine points.
— Special to the Register & Bee
Luke Barber and Tyler Hughes both had six points and Dallas Wheeler had five points.
With the win WCA improves to 5-1 on the season.
—Special to the Register & Bee
