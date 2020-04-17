Nearly 50 inmates have been released in recent weeks from Danville and Pittsylvania County jails amid growing concern locally and nationally of coronavirus outbreaks behind bars.
As of Thursday, a total of 22 inmates from both the Danville City Jail and the Danville Adult Detention Center have either been furloughed — they will return to finish their sentence at a later date — or had the remainder of their sentences suspended.
Danville Circuit Court judges have denied release in more than 40 other cases and another 23 inmates are still under consideration for the emergency release.
So far, roughly 25 inmates at the Pittsylvania County Jail have been released early to clear space. The primary difference is that county inmates are receiving only furloughed sentences — none will have their remaining time suspended.
“They will have to report back once the emergency orders are lifted,” confirmed Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor.
In jails across the state, the inmate population has been reduced by 17% since March 1, according to an announcement by Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday.
These sentence suspensions and furloughs come as the Virginia Department of Corrections decides whether to release from its prisons some inmates with good behavior records and less than a year on their sentences, pending legislative approval later this month.
While several jails and prisons around the state have reported positive cases of COVID-19, there have been no such cases in the city or the county, where the overall number of cases remain relatively low and is growing slowly when compared with many other localities throughout the state.
“The time to consider releasing people is now when the sheriff and the courts can be relatively assured that right now there is no outbreak,” said Joseph Schenk, an attorney from the Danville Public Defender Office representing many of the released inmates and part of a COVID task force within the city's justice system.
The COVID task force was developed several weeks ago by Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman, Schenk and private attorneys Matthew Holland and Colby Warren to explore early release and furloughs for inmates in the city jail and the detention center.
“We wanted to look at reducing the number of people incarcerated in Danville to lower the chance of an outbreak among not only the incarcerated population, but in the jailhouse and city farm staff and attorneys who interact with the incarcerated,” Holland said.
Multiple letters sent to the Register & Bee from inmates inside the Danville City Jail expressed concern about their safety and a desire for more cleaning supplies. Inmates usually receive one bar of soap a week as well as a mop and some watered down Pine Sol.
Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul said that inmates have not been given any additional cleaning supplies because they haven’t asked for anything.
“If someone asks us something that was reasonable, certainly we would accommodate it,” Mondul said.
Jail staff has doubled or tripled their cleaning procedures throughout the facility, he said.
At the Danville Adult Detention Center, a minimum-security work center, deep cleanings have moved from once a week to at least three or four times weekly, said Director Frank Mardavich.
He also noted that reductions in the population to almost half of the facility’s capacity have allowed for more effective social distancing.
The task force in Danville has worked to identify which inmates would be eligible for early release. The ideal candidates? “Non-violent people, people with non-violent felony offenses,” Schenk said.
“There’s people that society could say are dangerous and need to be locked up. And then there’s people that have made poor choices. Yes they need to be locked up, but do they need to be locked up right now?” Schenk said.
Newman said he will not support the early release of any inmate serving time for a violent offense or who has any violent offenses on their record. He also said that he does not support suspending sentences, which has the effect of retooling the original punishment, as a means of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
“At least from my office’s perspective, we’re trying to keep it as tight as possible,” he said. “It’s done in a very strict way to ensure public safety.”
The final say, despite what the prosecutor and defense attorneys want, remains up to the judges.
The county is taking other steps to increase the possibility of social distancing within the jail, which has recently housed as much as three times the number of inmates it was rated for by the Virginia Department of Corrections. Several weeks ago, many inmates who were housed in the county jail were sent to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority – with detention centers in Lynchburg and some surrounding counties, the authority contracts to hold inmates from many Virginia localities – to create space for more isolation units to hold any inmates displaying symptoms of the coronavirus, Taylor said.
An inmate furlough is not a new idea. Before the current situation, inmates occasionally had their sentences furloughed for such reasons attending the funeral of an immediate family member, but it was never done on this scale or for this length of time, Newman said. Those selected to have their sentences postponed on an emergency basis will be required to return to the jail sometime after July 1.
Shannon Ellis, an attorney with the Charlottesville-based Legal Aid Justice Center, a nonprofit that represents indigent defendants, argued that it makes sense to thin jail and prison populations during a pandemic. She pointed to the “notoriously poor” health care behind bars and the fact that many inmates have pre-existing health conditions and are older - conditions that impact susceptibility to the virus - as a primary reason for early releases.
“Prisons and jails are known amplifiers of infectious disease, and measures to try to keep illness from spreading—such as social distancing—are all but impossible in such settings,” wrote Ellis, who is handling her group's COVID-19 prisoner advocacy across the state.
It is also important that only inmates “who do not pose a clear risk to others” are released, she noted.
Last week, Northam proposed early release for non-violent prison inmates who have less than a year on their sentence. The Virginia General Assembly will have the option to approve the measure on April 22.
Greg Carter, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Corrections, said the department “is currently identifying offenders who may be eligible for release,” but at this time the exact number of inmates – both statewide and at Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham – who would be eligible “will change depending on the length of the emergency declaration order.”
According to the most recent data, 53 offenders and 34 employees throughout the state's prison system have tested positive for COVID-19. None of those positive cases have been at the Chatham facility, which has an average daily population of 1,025 inmates, according to the most recent count.
