It is with a heavy heart, that the family of Marion Teague Shelton shares that she has gone to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Marion was born on April 2, 1929, in McDowell County, West Virginia, to the late Sam O. Teague and Cora Hutcherson Teague Carter.
She is survived by her sister, Jean Parrish; special nieces and nephews, Joy Hardy, Lois Brincefield, Coy Saul Jr., Cathy Labiak, Gerald Funk, Roy Teague Jr., Jimmy Barnes, Pat Litchfield, Sandi Godermoth; and special great-nephews, Chris and Mike Burton.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shelton was predeceased by brothers, Sam Teague and Roy Teague; and sisters, Hazel Saul, Estelle Funk, Bertha Agnew, and Elva Sterner.
In her younger years, Marion worked at the Schoolfield Movie Theater which she so enjoyed – and gifted the most looked-forward-to Christmas gift each season of movie tickets. Marion was devoted to her friends and family and had a special place in her heart for children – particularly her nieces and nephews. She looked forward to visits, holidays, and celebrations together with family and adored having photos so that she could watch the children grow.
Marion was a treasured mainstay of the Bachelor’s Hall community where she showered her precious family and friends with her famous cakes and treats for every occasion and brought warmth and laughter to their lives. Marion loved to watch sports on tv and was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves. She was kind and selfless and always grateful for even the smallest acts of kindness. Marion will be deeply missed but will be remembered for the light that she brought to the lives that she touched.
Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. p.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Scott Bortz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bachelor’s Hall (1301 Berry Hill Rd, Danville, VA 24541) or Brosville (11912 Martinsville Hwy., Danville, VA 24541) Volunteer Fire Departments.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Riverside Health and Rehab for the loving care that Mrs. Shelton received during her stay at Riverside Health and Rehab.
Shelton, Marion Teague
It is with a heavy heart, that the family of Marion Teague Shelton shares that she has gone to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Service information
2:00PM
510 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.