To the editor:
This year has been named by The World Health Organization as Year of the Nurse.
On May 6, we recognize our school nurses by celebrating National School Nurse Day as a way to foster a better understanding of the role of school nurses at this educational setting.
The theme this year is School Nurses: Supporting Students in Times of Crisis.
This year has been more challenging for everyone in the world with the COVID-19 global pandemic. As school nurses at Pittsylvania County Schools, whether we are present in our health clinics or working virtually, we take on a variety of roles every day.
For many children, we may still be the only health professional they have access to regularly, except in emergencies.
This becomes even more important as the prevalence of chronic social, emotional, and/or other health problems continue to increase.
Our role is essential for all students — in public health, in care coordination, in organizing access to resources to help address the social determinants of health, and in policy development, particularly to support the health and education of our students during this pandemic.
School nursing has truly evolved over the years, and we are fortunate to have nurses in our county schools.
When you see a school nurse, please take a moment to thank them for all they do for the students in their care.
SONIA RHODES AND KAREN YEATTS
School Nurse Coordinators
Pittsylvania County Schools
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.