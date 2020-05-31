Earlier in May, Averett University’s food service provider, Bon Appétit, donated 3,500 pounds of food to God’s Storehouse.
Food services were limited on campus after students, faculty and staff moved to work from home.
“This year we were presented with a unique challenge caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” chef Michael Moroni said. “While the café remained open in a very limited capacity through the end of the semester to serve as a dining option for the few students remaining on campus and any faculty or staff still working on campus, we had quite a bit larger amount of unused fresh inventory.”
Because summer camps and other activities have been canceled on campus at Averett, Moroni said dry goods and retail items had best by dates that would have expired before they could be used.
“So this year we made a substantial donation ... that could be used to serve hungry people,” Moroni said.
“Our donation for this year not only included the fresh produce and dairy…but also a large selection of bottled beverages, retail snacks and candy.”
He continued by saying God’s Storehouse Director Karen Harris estimated the donation would help about 100 families.
— Special to the Register & Bee
