Special to the Register & Bee
Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association is honoring four Pittsylvania County 2020 graduates who plan to prepare for a career in teaching.
Savannah Elisabeth Harlow, of Tunstall High School, was sponsored by the organization as a graduate of merit.
She will receive the sponsorship fee, a medal and certificate in lieu of the annual awards banquet.
Having been enrolled in the Teachers for Tomorrow program, she will attend Averett University and major in elementary education.
Kensley Rebecca Yeatts, also of Tunstall High School, was awarded the Virginia Retired Teachers Association District E scholarship of $500.
A Commonwealth Scholar, she will study Biology at Liberty University with plans to teach upon receiving her degree.
The association awards two $500 scholarships annually from the unit and this year named the scholarships in memory of a late member, dedicated educator respected minister and community leader. The Frank B. Fuller Scholarships were presented to Samantha Jo Morris, of Dan River High School, and Matherly Elizabeth Eskey, of Tunstall High School.
Morris was part of the Teachers for Tomorrow program and will work toward an associate’s degree in arts and science at Danville Community College before transferring to Longwood University to complete her education. Eskey attended Governor’s School and plans to major in English at Christopher Newport University or Averett University with the goal of teaching as her career.
Each student had outstanding academic achievement, was an honor graduate and a graduate of merit.
