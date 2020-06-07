Danville and Pittsylvania County residents were recently named to the Danville Community College president’s honors list for the spring semester.
To be eligible, a student must be enrolled for six or more credit hours in the spring semester, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0, have a semester GPA of 3.75 or higher and have completed a minimum of 24 semester hours at the college.
Students from Danville include: Christopher Adkins, Ashleigh Ailport, Allison Bailey, Peyton Barber, Jordan Bayes, Abdullah Bell, Kathryn Bezue, Sandro Bianchi, Amanda Bowman, Amela Bucchi, Catherine Carter, Devin Catton, Maribel Cisneros Quintero, Michael Coleman, Anthony Crawford, Hannah Davis, James Davis, Jordan Davis, Nora Davis, Adam Dawson, Julio Diaz Cabrales, Hannah Dow, Charity Easom, Ethan Edwards, Jacob Edwards, Nyjal Ehirim, Xavier Ellis, Matherly Eskey, Sabira Fareed, Wendy Ferrell, Caitlin Foster, Savanna Freeman, George Goodson, Denett Grant, Nathan Haley, Noah Haley, Junette Hall, Jacob Hardy, Jordan Harper, Taylor Henderson, Briana Hernandez, Elise Hester, Chera Hodges, Garrison Hollie, Heather Howard, Adam Hughes, Evan Johnson, Brandon Jones, Julia Kent, Mohammad Khan, Joseph Kutlik, Chrisha Llana, Jeremy Lovelace, Benjamin Lynch, Farrah Lynskey, Michael Mann, Ryan Marenyi, Cameron Marshall, Justin Martin, Kaylea Meadows, Unnisa Mehr, Caleb Mitchell, Wilson Moore, Taylor Moorman, Nicholas Moran, MaKenize Myers, Joshua Neal, Kailey Neal, Brianna Nester, Kathryn Nunley, Joshua Owen, Amber Pruitt, Michael Riggs, Paige Roberts, Xavier Rodgers, Magaly Ruiz, Nicholas Russell, Adam Searcy, Rebecca Shadrick, Kamryn Shelton, Jeremiah Slaughter, Graydon Smith, Brittany Snead, Adrian Stephens, Kinsley Stevens, Evan Talbott, Jamie Valentine, Luke Vest, Ethan Via, Tatyanna Walker, Nicolas West, Christopher White, Malissa Wilkins, Christopher Willard, Andrew Williams, Jeremiah Williamson, India Womack, Jonathan Woodson and Christa Zakhary.
Students from Pittsylvania County include: Taylor Aaron, Dylan Adkins, Jacob Adkins, Joshua Adkins, Madison Aherron, Brittany Alley, Jasmine Altamirano, Seth Alverson, Tiffany Bradley, Liberty Barker, Frank Beach, Lucas Burnette, Virginia Clerveau, Dylan Cline, Miranda Cochran, Bailey Coleman, Tina Compton, Kaylee Cook, Denise Cox, Jonathan Craft, Benjamin Dalton, Hunter Davis, Angela Dillard, Bobbie Dillion, Faith Doss, Vickie Easom, Ana Emond, Anna Ewing, Sabrina Francis, Betsabe Galindo, Luke Garcia, Christian Giles, Drake Gunnell, Lisa Hairston, Jack Hammock, Jonathan Hankins, Robert Hardy VI, Robert Haskins, Whitney Hawker, Asa Herndon, Brittany Hogan, Angela Hudgins, Jeremy Hughes, Adam Ilconich, Jacob Ingram, Ezra Johnson, Nicole Jones, Zach’aree Jones, James Keel, Brendan Lahti, Elisha Lanier, Angel Lewis, Amanda Lollis, Bradley Lumpkin, Juan Maldonado Jr., Dylan Martin, Hannah Martin, Shelby Martin, Ebony McCray, Travis McKinney, Breanna Mell, Kerry Merricks, Jessika Millner, Riley Mills, John Mocco, Bobby Moran,Carrieta Morris, Devin Motley, Tony Neal III, Joel Oakes, Trent Oswald, Kristy Payne, Rorer Payne, Kimberly Phelp, Jonathan Pope, Tianna Pounds, Grace Powell, Jordan Powell, Amy Ragsdale, Armone Redd, Joshua Rhodes, Michael Richardson, Brantley Riddle, Kelsey Rigney, Chloe Rivera, Stephanie Roberts, David Robertson, Latia Royal, Jordan Saunders, Hunter Scarce, John Scott, Julia Shelton, Micheal Shelton, John Sheridan, Amber Shew, Santiago Silva Mendoza, Chase Smith, Victoria Smith, Clark Sowers, Seth Spears, Brittney Strickland, Christopher Tate, Kyrstin Tate, John Thomas III, Igrid Tiznado, Ann Toon, Kennetria Torain, Jacob Tosh, Emily Towler, Christian Tucker, Kamryn Tucker, Caleb Van Ness, Jeffrey Van Ness, Natasha Van Ness, Cody Vaughn, Jahna Waters, Sean Watson, Ronald Wells III, Melinda Williams, Nakyva Williams, Taylor Wilson, Steven Wood, Kayla Wyatt, Courtney Yarbrough and Colin Zurawski.
— Special to the Register & Bee
