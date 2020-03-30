The summer before Patrick Henry’s freshman year of high school, he attended a football camp at Division III Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. When the camp was over, he knew he wanted to be a college football coach.
That dream came true for him on Monday when Henry was named the fourth head football coach in Averett University’s history. He was initially hired at Averett in 2012 by then-head coach Mike Dunlevy, and he served the past six seasons on Cleive Adams’ staff in a variety of roles.
Adams accepted the head coaching position at Ferrum College, his alma mater, over the weekend, and Henry was picked to replace him Sunday afternoon by athletic director Meg Stevens and Averett President Tiffany Franks.
“I knew that things were going on from my conversations with coach Adams,” said Henry, recalling his initial discussion with Stevens, “and I was hoping and praying that this was the direction that they were going to head. … It’s a proud moment. It’s humbling.”
In his time at Averett, Henry has served as the passing game coordinator, recruiting coordinator, position coach for quarterbacks, wide receivers, defensive tackles and the offensive line, assistant head coach and, in 2019, offensive coordinator.
Henry credits Adams for believing in him and helping him reach this point in his career.
“On Feb. 1, 2014, when coach Adams took this over, he kept me,” Henry said. “From there, he’s put me in this position through the things he’s allowed me to do — from coaching on both sides of the football, multiple positions and in 2015 with the assistant head coach title. He’s done a lot to put me in this position, and I’m grateful for him for that.”
Henry was a quarterback at Defiance College in Ohio from 2001 to 2004, and he’s previously held assistant coaching positions at Clarion University, the University of Dayton and Ball State University before coming to Averett.
“We are thrilled to name Patrick Henry as our new football head coach,” Stevens said in an Averett release. “Coach Henry has proven his loyalty to Averett having been here for more than eight years. As the assistant head coach since 2015, Coach Henry is ready to take on the role of head coach. We are excited to see what new heights the program can reach under his leadership.”
Averett’s 2020 season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 5 against Adams’ new Ferrum team.
“There’s going to be absolutely no bad blood,” Henry said. “I consider him one of my best friends, a mentor, and outside of September the 5th here in Danville when that thing kicks off under the lights, it’s still going to be that way.”
Under Adams, the Cougars went 30-29 overall, including a 26-14 record during the last four seasons. That latter mark constituted the best four-year stretch in program history, which dates to 2000. In the last three years, Averett went 21-9 and finished second in the USA South Conference each season.
In his time at Averett, Adams coached 49 USA South All-Conference selections, one USA South Defensive Rookie of the Year and two D3football.com All-Americans, among other distinctions.
At Ferrum, Adams will take over a Panthers program that went 4-6 overall last season and 3-5 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. He succeeds Rob Grande, who stepped down earlier in March to accept a position on the Iowa State football staff.
Adams played two seasons at Ferrum, in 1988 and 1989, before leaving school to start a family. He returned in the late 1990s to continue working toward a degree, and he graduated in 2002. Adams has also coached at Ferrum twice before, first as an assistant coach (2003 to 2004) and later as the defensive coordinator (2007 to 2013).
Adams could not be reached by phone call on Monday, but he told the Ferrum athletics website that he was excited to be back with the school.
“It’s an absolute honor to be named head football coach at Ferrum,” Adams said in a news release. “To be a part of a program with such a rich tradition represents an awesome opportunity. I’m looking forward to a new beginning with my alma mater and a productive partnership with the Ferrum Athletics department and campus community.”
Henry said Adams told the team’s players of his decision during a Zoom call on Monday.
Since then, Henry has connected with the other coaches to ensure them of their place at Averett, and they have started creating action plans for connecting with the players regarding their academic responsibilities while the entire school works remotely.
Henry said they’ve already sent emails to recruits and parents of current players, but he hopes to connect with them more formally as the week goes on.
Because Averett athletics are canceled for the rest of the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic, Henry will not be able to organize spring practices like normal.
The lost practice time doesn’t concern him, he said, because every other school in the country is going through the same situation.
As far as being a first-time head coach, he’s optimistic about a smooth transition given his tenure at Averett.
“In one way, shape or form, I’ve had the opportunity to work with everybody on our roster,” Henry said. “I feel like my situation for a transition is as good as anybody could have because I know everybody on our roster. When I need something, I know the director of admissions and the people over in financial aid. When there’s something needed on campus, I know who to call.”
Also easing Henry’s mind is the confidence he knows he has from Stevens and Franks.
“You can’t ask for a better leadership group,” Henry said. “And I know from speaking with them [Sunday] that I have all of the support that I need.”
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
