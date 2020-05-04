In this Wednesday, April 29, 2020, photo, Brooklyn-based baseball artist Graig Kreindler poses with two of his paintings of Babe Ruth, both unfinished, in the lobby of his residence in New York. Over 200 of Kreindler's paintings form the bulk of the exhibit "Black Baseball in Living Color:The Art of Graig Kreindler," at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo. The museum is closed now, but expects to reopen early in June. Both paintings of Ruth are based on photographs.