The Westover Christian Academy varsity boys basketball team started the post-season with a 76-61 win Tuesday night against Southwest Virginia Home School to advance to the regional semifinals.
The Bulldogs jumped out to 20-14 lead in the first quarter behind the red hot shooting of Josh Lewis who had 14 points in the first quarter. Lewis finished the game 22 points including seven rebounds, four blocks and four steals.
WCA extended the lead to 13 with a 44-31 halftime score. Austin Salmon had five points off the bench in the quarter and finished the night with seven points and three assists along with some stellar defense.
The Bulldogs went a little cold in the third quarter before they pulled away with solid free-throw shooting from Dylan Aron who was 7-8 from the line including 4-4 in the fourth quarter.
Aron finished the night with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Isaac Motley also had a double-double netting 14 points and 10 rebounds while pushing the team to an almost frenetic pace handing the point guard duties for the night. Motley had four assists as well.
Noah Burton had a big night off the bench scoring 12 points and three assists with impressive drives to the basket at critical times in the fourth quarter. WCA outscored Southwest 23-17 in the fourth quarter.
Dawson Booth added four points and four rebounds. Jezekiah Morris scored two points in spite of narrowing sickness. Matt Moore added two as well.
WCA now advances to the regional semifinals against Smith Mountain Lake Christian at 8 pm. Friday at WCA.
WCA is now 15-5 flipping records from last seasons' 5-15 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.