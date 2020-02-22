The Westover Christian Varsity boys basketball team won the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics South Region consolation game Saturday 66-57 against fellow first seed Roanoke Valley Christian.
The Bulldogs jumped off to an impressive start by getting a 9-0 lead. The Bulldog defense was held the Eagles to six points in the first quarter. Westover extended that lead in the second quarter to 36-21.
Josh Lewis had seven points in the first quarter but also picked up his second foul so he sat the entire second quarter.
Lewis scored 14 more points ending the day with 21 and also collecting an all-tournament award. During the third quarter and in the early part of the fourth quarter, WCA extended its lead to 21 points before a furious rally by the Eagles. Roanoke Valley scored 24 points in the fourth quarter and cut the lead down to six with under four minutes to play.
Clutch free-throw shooting saved the Bulldogs as they hit 11 free throws in the fourth quarter. Austin Salmon hit two free throws that extended the lead to eight and the Bulldogs never looked back.
Jezekiah Morris had 11 points including two 3-point shots and made five free throws. Morris also had seven rebounds. Dawson Booth had a monster game six points, 13 rebounds, seven steals and four deflections in spite of being in foul trouble throughout the game and eventually fouling out in the fourth quarter. Isaac Motley came up big with nine points and five assists as well as four steals. Dylan Aron had eight points, nine rebounds, four steals and two deflections.
Chris Miller and Aaron Haley also had big plays in the second quarter. Miller had five points and Aron had two. Austin Salmon and Noah Burton also added two points a piece. As a team WCA had 38 rebounds, 20 deflections, 16 steals and four blocks.
WCA is now 16-6 and awaits a northern opponent for the first round of state playoffs next week.
Westover drops semifinal game 57-53 to Smith Mountain Lake
Hosting the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics South Regional tournament, the Bulldogs of Westover Christian Academy missed an opportunity Friday to advance to the final by four points in one of the most exciting home games of the year.
The varsity boys team lost 57-53 to Smith Mountain Lake.
The first quarter was all Ospreys as they went up 20-10. The Bulldogs bounced back and cut the lead to four before the half behind a 17-11 run. The Bulldogs were cold again in the third quarter getting out scored 14-9 and down nine to start the fourth.
The Bulldogs kept fighting and cut the lead to two with under a minute before the Ospreys closed out the game.
WCA was led by Josh Lewis who had 15 points and seven rebounds. Jezekiah Morris had 12 points hitting four three pointers. Dawson Booth had eight points and eight rebounds. Dylan Aron had seven. Matt Moore had five points off the bench. Austin Salmon hit a three. Isaac Motley had three points and five assists.
WCA will face Roanoke Valley in a consolation game. Westover is now 15-6 after suffering its first home loss this season.
