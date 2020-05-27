DaiZuane Giggetts anticipated a modest signing ceremony Wednesday morning, but the George Washington High School community rallied to give it some fanfare.
As Giggetts pledged to play soccer at Averett University in the fall, a stream of Danville police officers, family and friends drove by the front doors of the school honking horns and yelling their words of encouragement and congratulations.
“I started seeing all the cars pulled up and then the police pulled up and they just started coming at me,” Giggetts said. “It was all a surprise. I’m so excited, so happy that all my family and friends got to come out and watch.”
Giggetts, along with other high school athletes around the country, wasn’t able to compete in her senior soccer season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she was grateful to earn the opportunity to play in college anyway. She is also looking forward to GW’s graduation ceremony to help bring a sense of normalcy to the end of senior year.
“I kind of had hope that we would go back to school after spring break,” she said, “but I saw on the news that it started getting so serious, so I was, like, ‘Well, just keep praying about it and hopefully something will change.’”
In addition to being close to home and her family, Giggetts selected Averett because of its nursing program.
For when she takes the field, GW head coach Shannon Dudley Alsbaugh said she believes Giggetts, a defender, will be ready for the next level.
“She’s a very hard worker, always has been,” Dudley Alsbuagh said. “She listens to everything you say. And she tries to do everything you say to the best of her ability. She just doesn’t quit. She has that tenacity about her. Even if the player’s faster than her, she still keeps going. She does what she needs to technically to get back and get in between to help stop that attack.”
Especially because the spring sports season was canceled, Dudley Alsbaugh was glad to see so many members of the school’s administration and community present at the ceremony.
“I couldn’t really see her face because I was standing behind her [for pictures]," she said, "but I could hear in her voice that she was emotional, just the culminating activities of her senior year and what she missed out on. Being able to take part in this was really special for her.”
