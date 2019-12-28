Thank you for Reading.
One day after an emotional and lopsided loss to George Washington in the semifinals of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic, the Dan River boys basketball team regrouped and played more together during Saturday’s third place game against Magna Vista.
Cooler heads prevailed on the tournament’s final day, and the Wildcats pieced together a 61-42 victory at George Washington High School.
“We had a good discussion before we even got on the bus,” Wildcats head coach Kenneth Murphy said, “and we talked about our performance from (Friday) night and how we can do much better and stop the complaining and stop the finger-pointing and play together as a team.”
Meanwhile, the Warriors (3-7) were unable to find their offensive footing for the second game in a row. They lost 91-41 to Green Run High School in Friday’s other semifinal matchup.
“I haven’t given up on them, and I hope they haven’t given up on each other,” head coach Patrick Mills said. “Two losses don’t make or break the regular season. (Friday) we ran into a juggernaut. (Saturday), I’m not taking anything away from Dan River, Coach Murphy is a good coach, they got a good ball team, but they’re not 20 points better than us.”
Magna Vista managed to sink only three 3-pointers in the game, and the Warriors struggled around the rim and tracking down loose balls.
“We got stagnant,” Mills said. “It seems like right now when things don’t go well offensively then we let it affect us on the other end and when we’re boxing out and going for hustle balls.”
The Wildcats (8-1), on the other hand, easily drove into the lane and converted close looks. Junior Jorden Price, in particular, found the gaps in the Magna Vista defense on his way to 16 points.
“With Isaac Farmer being out of the lineup, we started Jorden Price to see if we could get something out of him and have a little more size than we have normally,” Murphy said. “He did a real good job, and we’re going to continue to count on him coming off the bench as one of our key ball players.”
Also in double-figure scoring for Dan River were Tavion Belcher (23) and Emmanuel White (12). Robert Carter added six points while Tracy Glass and Zavihian Durant each scored two.
The teams matched each other offensively in the first quarter, but a 7-2 Dan River run at the end of the first gave the Wildcats a 16-11 edge. That momentum carried into the second quarter, where Dan River went ahead by as many as 14 points.
The Warriors stayed about that far back for most of the second half. Nearly every time they hit a shot to get within 12 or 10, the Wildcats had an answer. Murphy chalked up the resiliency to his team knowing the importance of still competing even if it wasn’t for the tournament championship.
We didn’t want to work hard for two days and come out of here with no hardware,” Murphy said. “Third place means a lot to everybody.”
Magna Vista sophomore guard Spencer Hairston led the Warriors with 13 points while Tavin Hairston and Courdae Gravely each added eight. Ryan Johnson also scored seven.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
