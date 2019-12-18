The Westover Christian Academy basketball team lost at Hargrave Military Academy 96-42 on Tuesday night.
Westover fell behind early 14-3 before catching up with Hargrave and trailing 16-14 with 52 seconds to go in the first quarter. Hargrave's Tigers scored nine points in that final 52 seconds of the first quarter. Hargrave then proceeded to go on a 33-5 run in the second quarter effectively putting the game away.
Westover continued to battle in the second half scoring 14 in the third quarter and nine in the fourth quarter. Westover had four players to score six points: Dawson Booth, Jezekiah Morris, Josh Lewis and Isaac Motley.
Aaron Haley had four points and there were four Westover players with three points: Noah Burton, Matthew Moore Dylan Aron and Austin Carroll.
Austin Salmon also added two points.
Hargrave was led by Mazae Blake who had 20 points. Westover committed 35 turnovers on the night and only had four assists. Westover is now 5-2 overall and still undefeated in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics.
Westover will take on Faith Christian Academy on the road at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
